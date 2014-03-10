版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 11:39 BJT

马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing

2014年3月8日，马来西亚航空公司MH370航班在飞经南海海域时失去联络，机上有至少来自14个国家和地区的227名乘客，共12名机组人员。(3月9日，吉隆坡国际机场) REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年3月8日，马来西亚航空公司MH370航班在飞经南海海域时失去联络，机上有至少来自14个国家和地区的227名乘客，共12名机组人员。(3月9日，吉隆坡国际机场) REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
2014年3月8日，马来西亚航空公司MH370航班在飞经南海海域时失去联络，机上有至少来自14个国家和地区的227名乘客，共12名机组人员。(3月9日，吉隆坡国际机场) REUTERS/Edgar Su
这架从吉隆坡飞往北京的波音777-200ER客机周五1621GMT离开吉隆坡，本应在周五2230GMT（北京时间周六上午6:30）抵达北京，但踪迹全无。(3月8日，北京国际机场航班到港显示屏幕。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

这架从吉隆坡飞往北京的波音777-200ER客机周五1621GMT离开吉隆坡，本应在周五2230GMT（北京时间周六上午6:30）抵达北京，但踪迹全无。(3月8日，北京国际机场航班到港显示屏幕。) REUTERS/Kimmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
这架从吉隆坡飞往北京的波音777-200ER客机周五1621GMT离开吉隆坡，本应在周五2230GMT（北京时间周六上午6:30）抵达北京，但踪迹全无。(3月8日，北京国际机场航班到港显示屏幕。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
该架客机北京时间8日零点42分起飞后，1点20分在胡志明管制区同管制部门失去通讯联络，同时失去雷达信号。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

该架客机北京时间8日零点42分起飞后，1点20分在胡志明管制区同管制部门失去通讯联络，同时失去雷达信号。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
该架客机北京时间8日零点42分起飞后，1点20分在胡志明管制区同管制部门失去通讯联络，同时失去雷达信号。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
失联航班是与中国南方航空公司的共享航班。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

失联航班是与中国南方航空公司的共享航班。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
失联航班是与中国南方航空公司的共享航班。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
飞机上的227名乘客来自至少14个国家，至少152名中国人，38名马来西亚人，7名印尼人，6名澳大利亚人，5名印度人，4名法国人和3名美国人。机上有两名婴儿。(3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场) REUTERS/Samsul Said

飞机上的227名乘客来自至少14个国家，至少152名中国人，38名马来西亚人，7名印尼人，6名澳大利亚人，5名印度人，4名法国人和3名美国人。机上有两名婴儿。(3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场) REUTERS/Samsul Smore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
飞机上的227名乘客来自至少14个国家，至少152名中国人，38名马来西亚人，7名印尼人，6名澳大利亚人，5名印度人，4名法国人和3名美国人。机上有两名婴儿。(3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场) REUTERS/Samsul Said
若这架飞机证实坠毁，则成为波音777飞机不到一年内第二宗导致伤亡的事故，并成为该机型1995年服役以来最严重的事故。(3月8日，安保人员在北京国际机场站岗。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

若这架飞机证实坠毁，则成为波音777飞机不到一年内第二宗导致伤亡的事故，并成为该机型1995年服役以来最严重的事故。(3月8日，安保人员在北京国际机场站岗。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
若这架飞机证实坠毁，则成为波音777飞机不到一年内第二宗导致伤亡的事故，并成为该机型1995年服役以来最严重的事故。(3月8日，安保人员在北京国际机场站岗。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月8日，北京国际机场，一名中国乘客家属情绪失控。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

3月8日，北京国际机场，一名中国乘客家属情绪失控。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
3月8日，北京国际机场，一名中国乘客家属情绪失控。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名中国乘客的家属失声痛哭。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

一名中国乘客的家属失声痛哭。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
一名中国乘客的家属失声痛哭。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
尽管马来西亚已出动数十军用和民用船只及飞机进行交叉式搜寻，仍未能找到该班机的任何踪迹。(3月8日，北京国际机场) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

尽管马来西亚已出动数十军用和民用船只及飞机进行交叉式搜寻，仍未能找到该班机的任何踪迹。(3月8日，北京国际机场) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
尽管马来西亚已出动数十军用和民用船只及飞机进行交叉式搜寻，仍未能找到该班机的任何踪迹。(3月8日，北京国际机场) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国国务院总理李克强紧急同马来西亚总理纳吉布通电话，敦促马方迅速有力开展马航失联客机搜救工作。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

中国国务院总理李克强紧急同马来西亚总理纳吉布通电话，敦促马方迅速有力开展马航失联客机搜救工作。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
中国国务院总理李克强紧急同马来西亚总理纳吉布通电话，敦促马方迅速有力开展马航失联客机搜救工作。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场，马来西亚乘客家属焦急等待消息。 REUTERS/Samsul Said

3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场，马来西亚乘客家属焦急等待消息。 REUTERS/Samsul Said

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场，马来西亚乘客家属焦急等待消息。 REUTERS/Samsul Said
3月8日，马来西亚航空执行总裁Ahmad Jauhari Yahya在吉隆坡国际机场附近举行新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Samsul Said

3月8日，马来西亚航空执行总裁Ahmad Jauhari Yahya在吉隆坡国际机场附近举行新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Samsul Said

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
3月8日，马来西亚航空执行总裁Ahmad Jauhari Yahya在吉隆坡国际机场附近举行新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Samsul Said
3月8日，马航在北京丽都饭店召开新闻发布会，介绍马航失连事件情况，众多记者在会议室等待。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

3月8日，马航在北京丽都饭店召开新闻发布会，介绍马航失连事件情况，众多记者在会议室等待。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
3月8日，马航在北京丽都饭店召开新闻发布会，介绍马航失连事件情况，众多记者在会议室等待。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月9日，马航代表在北京丽都饭店向失联飞机乘客亲属发布信息并回答提问。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

3月9日，马航代表在北京丽都饭店向失联飞机乘客亲属发布信息并回答提问。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
3月9日，马航代表在北京丽都饭店向失联飞机乘客亲属发布信息并回答提问。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
国际刑警组织证实失联航班上有两名乘客使用的是被窃的奥地利公民和意大利公民护照，令外界怀疑该事件中可能涉及犯罪行为。(3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场内的显示屏上显示"让我们为MH370祈祷"字样。) REUTERS/Samsul Said

国际刑警组织证实失联航班上有两名乘客使用的是被窃的奥地利公民和意大利公民护照，令外界怀疑该事件中可能涉及犯罪行为。(3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场内的显示屏上显示“让我们为MH370祈祷”字样。) REUTERS/Samsulmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
国际刑警组织证实失联航班上有两名乘客使用的是被窃的奥地利公民和意大利公民护照，令外界怀疑该事件中可能涉及犯罪行为。(3月8日，吉隆坡国际机场内的显示屏上显示“让我们为MH370祈祷”字样。) REUTERS/Samsul Said
马来西亚军方官员称，马航失联航班在雷达显示屏上消失之前可能试图返航。（3月8日，北京丽都饭店，一名中国乘客家属拨打电话。） REUTERS/Jason Lee

马来西亚军方官员称，马航失联航班在雷达显示屏上消失之前可能试图返航。（3月8日，北京丽都饭店，一名中国乘客家属拨打电话。） REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
马来西亚军方官员称，马航失联航班在雷达显示屏上消失之前可能试图返航。（3月8日，北京丽都饭店，一名中国乘客家属拨打电话。） REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月8日，一名中国乘客家属在北京丽都饭店接受记者采访。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

3月8日，一名中国乘客家属在北京丽都饭店接受记者采访。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
3月8日，一名中国乘客家属在北京丽都饭店接受记者采访。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月9日，南海最大海巡船"海巡31"前往马航客机失联海域搜救。 REUTERS/Stringer

3月9日，南海最大海巡船“海巡31”前往马航客机失联海域搜救。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
3月9日，南海最大海巡船“海巡31”前往马航客机失联海域搜救。 REUTERS/Stringer
