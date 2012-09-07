美国第一夫人演讲吸引超高人气 Michelle Obama at DNC
2012年9月4日，为期3天的美国民主党全国代表大会在北卡罗来纳州夏洛特正式揭幕，来自美国各地的6000名代表出席大会。 REUTERS/Chris Keane
第一夫人米歇尔在大会上发表情真意切的演讲，引发微博好评如潮，并且提升了丈夫奥巴马在社交媒体的势头。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
奥巴马与两个女儿一起通过电视直播观看米歇尔演讲。 REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
根据尼尔森数据显示，约有2,200万人通过三大有线电视和美国三家免费电视网观看此次演讲。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
这较共和党候选人罗姆尼的妻子安·罗姆尼一周前演讲吸引的观众多出约150万。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
米歇尔称，艰难的成长经历让奥巴马能真切感受到普通民众的艰辛，想以此来说明奥巴马才是真正理解民众苦难并以改善百姓生活为己任的国家领导者。 REUTERS/Jim Young
米歇尔指出，奥巴马深知并践行了美国梦，并渴望所有的美国人都能获得同样的机会。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Twitter数据显示，米歇尔演讲结束时每分钟就出现2.8万条推文，是罗姆尼在共和党大会演讲结束后的两倍。 REUTERS/Chris Keane
美国媒体普遍给予米歇尔此次演讲好评，并认为其对奥巴马赚取选民支持起到积极作用。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
盖洛普5月民调显示，自奥巴马就任总统以来，米歇尔的支持率一直维持在66%左右，同时奥巴马的支持率则降至50%。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
CNN知名主持人沃尔夫·布里泽(Wolf Blitzer)称“第一夫人”的演讲可谓“大满贯”。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
