美国第一夫人率“娘子军”访华 Michelle visits China
2014年3月26日，美国第一夫人米歇尔和她的母亲及两个女儿走进成都大熊猫繁育研究基地，与大熊猫“亲密接触”。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
应中国国家主席习近平的夫人彭丽媛邀请，美国总统奥巴马夫人米歇尔展开为期一周的访华之旅，这是美国“第一夫人”首次单独正式访华。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
米歇尔前往成都一家藏族餐厅吃午餐。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
3月25日，米歇尔在成都七中发表她在中国的第二次演讲，鼓励成都学生与美国学生的交流不断延续。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
米歇尔在成都七中与师生互动交流。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
米歇尔与学生一起打太极拳。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月24日，米歇尔一行前往陕西西安南门城墙游览。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
米歇尔与两个女儿观看扭秧歌。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
米歇尔与市民一起踢毽子。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
米歇尔玩跳绳。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月24日，米歇尔一行参观秦始皇陵兵马俑。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月23日，米歇尔在美国驻华大使馆主持一场与教育相关的圆桌研讨会，希望推动美国与中国的教育交流。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月23日，米歇尔一行游览北京慕田峪长城景区。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月22日，米歇尔北京大学斯坦福中心发表演讲，鼓励中美两国年轻人通过留学改变人生，促进国与国间的关系。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月22日，米歇尔与美国中学生在颐和园大戏楼观赏京剧。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
3月21日，中国国家主席习近平和夫人彭丽媛在北京钓鱼台国宾馆会见米歇尔。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
3月21日，米歇尔访华第一站，访问北京师范大学第二附属中学。在书法课上，彭丽媛向米歇尔示范如何握笔。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
米歇尔参观机器人课程。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
米歇尔上阵展示乒乓球技。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
3月21日，彭丽媛和米歇尔一行到达故宫博物院参观。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/ Pool
