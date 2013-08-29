版本:
谁将成为微软下任CEO？ Microsoft Contenders for CEO

微软执行长(CEO)鲍尔默8月23日意外宣布将退休，结束在微软长达13年的统帅。鲍尔默为微软效力了三十多年，其中13年担任CEO职务，一直是微软的核心人物，外界对他的领导颇有争议，因为在他任内，微软失去了计算机领域的主导地位。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

微软称，已聘请了猎头公司Heidrick & Struggles，公司内部和外部人选均会考虑--这说明微软并没有接任计划，这么多年以来，许多有能力的高层被迫离开了微软。鲍尔默将继续担任CEO最多一年，直到找到新的CEO为止。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

随着鲍尔默离开微软，人们纷纷猜测谁将成为微软的新一任CEO。微软下任CEO面临一个重大决定：是继续推进即将卸任的鲍尔墨的宏大计划，使微软从软件巨头转型成为全面的设备和服务企业，还是抛弃这个观念，集中资源提升商业软件业务久经考验的优势。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

由于没有明显的接班人，英国立博公司就鲍尔默的接班人接受下注，其中49岁的诺基亚CEO史蒂芬•埃洛普(Stephen Elop)成为26名候选人中第一大热门，其概率为1赔5。在2010年成为诺基亚执行长之前，埃洛普担任微软商业解决部门负责人。 根据立博的数据，微软首席运营官Kevin Turner是第二热门人选，其赔率为1赔6。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

根据立博的数据，微软首席运营官Kevin Turner是第二热门人选，其赔率为1赔6。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

排在第三位的是微软前高管Steve Sinofsky，他于去年11月离开微软。 REUTERS/Files

排在第四位的是一名微软女高管--茱莉•拉尔森-格林(Julie Larson-Green)。REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

微软联合创始人比尔•盖茨重掌微软的赔率是1赔50。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

苹果CEO库克的赔率仅有1赔100。REUTERS/Stephen Lam

