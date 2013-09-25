微软推出新版Surface
2013年9月24日，微软在纽约正式发布速度更快、功能更强大的新版Surface平板电脑。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
微软力图借此改变其龙头硬件产品疲弱销售的状况，并对苹果的iPad发起更有力的挑战。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
据微软副总裁、Surface部门负责人帕诺斯·帕奈(Panos Panay)展示Surface Pro 2。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
帕诺斯·帕奈称，相比第一代产品，Surface 2和Surface Pro 2更为轻薄，且在运行速度、电池续航时间、机身容量、摄像头分辨率、机身背部的金属支架等方面有明显提升，并搭载微软最新的Win8.1系统。 REUTmore
瞄准专业人士的Surface Pro 2除了配备4GB内存的64GB和128GB版本外，还有配备8GB内存的256GB和512GB版本。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
普通版Surface 2运行Windows RT 8.1，起售价为449美元；Pro版采用Intel Haswell处理器，搭载Windows Pro 8.1，起售价为899美元。 REUTERS/Shannon Stamore
帕诺斯·帕奈称，Surface Pro 2是一款完美的笔记本电脑替代产品，能够运行几乎所有的Windows软件，且运行速度比市场上95%的笔记本电脑都要快。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
广受欢迎的Office套装是Surface优于苹果的一个独有卖点，因为微软没有发布为iPad定制的完整版Office软件。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
微软还利用自己其他产品的优势促销Surface Pro 2，允许客户免费一年使用Skype向逾60个国家拨打固话，免费两年使用SkyDrive上200GB的存储空间。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
新款Surface将于10月22日起在美国和除日本以外的大多数主要国家发售，可以上网购买，也可通过微软商店和一些第三方零售商购买。11月初将开始在中国发售。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
微软股价前日在Nasdaq市场收低0.15%，而苹果新iPhone 5s和5c手机销售强劲，并发布更加乐观的财测后，股价大涨4%。(Surface发布会现场。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
下一个
路透9月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透9月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
女农民工生存纪实 China's women workforce
(Reuters) -
时尚米兰街拍Milan street style
(Reuters) -
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.