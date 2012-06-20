微软Surface与iPad大比拼 Microsoft Unveils Surface Tablet
2012年6月18日，美国洛杉矶，微软发布名为Surface的平板电脑，旨在与苹果大受欢迎的iPad竞争。 REUTERS/David McNew
Surface将推出两个版本，一款运行Windows RT系统，芯片设计与市面上多数平板电脑相同，另一款高端版将运行Windows 8 Pro系统。 REUTERS/David McNew
微软首席执行长鲍尔墨(Steve Ballmer)在发布会上展示原型机。这款平板电脑将等到今年秋季与微软下一代操作系统Windows8同步发售，微软并没有公布零售价。 REUTERS/David McNew
厚度方面：RT Surface为9.3毫米。 REUTERS/David McNew
新iPad的厚度为9.4毫米。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
重量方面：微软平板电脑约为1.5磅。 REUTERS/David McNew
新iPadWiFi版和4G LTE版的重量分别为1.44磅和1.46磅。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
屏幕尺寸：微软平板电脑Surface配备10.6英寸屏，屏幕长宽比为特有的16:9。 REUTERS/David McNew
新iPad屏幕尺寸为9.7英寸。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
存储方面：RT Surface配有32GB或64GB存储空间。 REUTERS/David McNew
新iPad则有16GB、32GB和64GB三种选择。 REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
价格方面：微软周一并未公布Surface价格，但表示，与现有平板电脑及英特尔“超级本”(Ultrabooks)相比，价格颇具竞争力。 REUTERS/David McNew
新iPad WiFi版从499美元到699美元不等，4G LTE版根据存储空间不同，从629美元到829美元不等。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
配件方面：RT Surface拥有内置支架，保护外壳也可作为键盘。 REUTERS/David McNew
新iPad支持第三方设计的多种保护外壳、支架和键盘，其自主研发的Smart Cover定价从39美元到69美元不等。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
输入输出：Surface配置多个USB接口、2x2 MIMO天线、MicroSD卡槽和输出接口。 REUTERS/David McNew
新iPad配置的是30-pin的转接插槽。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
