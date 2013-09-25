版本:
2013年 9月 25日 星期三 10:30 BJT

时装周场外达人 Milan street style

前卫的纽约时装周和星光黯淡的伦敦时装周过后，潮人们在米兰时装周上渐入佳境。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

路透记者转战地中海沿岸的意大利米兰，迎接更多充沛的阳光与欣赏更多养眼的街拍。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

酷GRIL当街。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

针织抢镜。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

极致诱惑。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

潮男演绎格子风尚。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

哈伦库，荧光黄靴成为亮点。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

白发“魔女”。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

复古风尚。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

温柔风尚。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

宝蓝色西装抢风头。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

复古墨镜。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

别出心裁的“人物装”。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

“御姐”范儿十足。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

搞怪墨镜。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

街头型男。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

别致搭配。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

复古裙装。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

野性十足。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

精致配件。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

IT Gril。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

复古风潮。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

当街自拍。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

“爱神”降落。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

中国时尚风。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

酷男当街。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

白衣女神。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

神秘来客。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

美女来袭。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

镂空高跟鞋。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

(Reuters) - 微软推出速度更快、功能更强大的新版Surface平板电脑，以图改变其龙头硬件产品疲弱销售的状况，并对苹果的iPad发起更有力的挑战。

2013年 9月 25日
