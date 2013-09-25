时装周场外达人 Milan street style
前卫的纽约时装周和星光黯淡的伦敦时装周过后，潮人们在米兰时装周上渐入佳境。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
路透记者转战地中海沿岸的意大利米兰，迎接更多充沛的阳光与欣赏更多养眼的街拍。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
酷GRIL当街。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
针织抢镜。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
极致诱惑。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
潮男演绎格子风尚。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
哈伦库，荧光黄靴成为亮点。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
白发“魔女”。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
复古风尚。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
温柔风尚。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
宝蓝色西装抢风头。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
复古墨镜。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
别出心裁的“人物装”。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
“御姐”范儿十足。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
搞怪墨镜。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
街头型男。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
别致搭配。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
复古裙装。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
野性十足。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
精致配件。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
IT Gril。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
复古风潮。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
当街自拍。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
“爱神”降落。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
中国时尚风。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
酷男当街。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
白衣女神。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
神秘来客。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
美女来袭。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
镂空高跟鞋。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
