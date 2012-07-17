金正恩亲信李英浩被解除党职 Military Leaders In Transition
朝鲜中央通讯社称，朝鲜劳动党召开政治局会议，决定解除高级军方官员李英浩在劳动党的所有职务，包括中央军委副主席等。。(2012年3月4日，平壤，李英浩在反韩国集会上发表讲话。) REUTERS/KRT via REUTERmore
从报导中无法知晓李英浩是否还被解除军方职务。(摄于2012年3月5日，平壤) REUTERS/KCNA
今年70岁的李英浩是金正恩政权内部阶层的核心人物之一，在2010年9月举行的第三次党代表大会上和金正恩一同被推举为军委副委员长，被视为军方核心掌权者。(2010年10月10日，金正恩等观看庆祝劳动党成立65周年阅兵式。)more
2011年12月28日，平壤，金正日去世后，李英浩与金正恩一起并排护送灵车，突显其地位。REUTERS/Kyodo
据朝中社报道，朝鲜劳动党中央军事委员会、朝鲜民主主义人民共和国国防委员会7月16日决定授予大将玄永哲朝鲜人民军次帅称号。(2012年4月14日，金正恩在一个典礼上挥手。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年2月16日，李英浩与金正恩出席已故领导人金正日诞辰70周年纪念仪式。 REUTERS/Kyodo
2012年1月8日，朝鲜国家电视台KRT播出新任领导人金正恩的纪录片，展示金正恩年轻、有活力的形象。在视频截图中，金正恩手持枪支，拍摄时间和地点未知。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
2012年1月7日，(由右至左)金永南、朝鲜内阁总理崔永林、朝鲜劳动党中央委员会书记金己南、李英浩观看歌舞表演。REUTERS/KCNA
2011年12月29日，李英浩(左)、金正恩出席金正日的追悼大会。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
(由右至左)朝鲜最高人民会议常任委员会委员长金永南、金正恩、李英浩在金正日的追悼大会上默哀。REUTERS/KCNA
2010年9月30日，平壤锦绣山纪念宫，时任领导人金正日、金正恩与朝鲜劳动党新当选的中央领导成员合影。 REUTERS/KCNA
下一个
印象最深刻的画面 Most memorable moments
(Reuters) -由索尼电子公司和全球知名调查公司尼尔森11日联合发布的调查显示，美国人过去50年来最难以忘记的电视画面为“911”恐怖袭击事件。
24小时时事新闻(7月17日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
最年轻明星吸金榜 Top-earning celebs under 30
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志发布30岁以下收入最高名人榜，22岁的乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)战胜流行偶像贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)荣登榜首。在榜单的十名年轻富豪中，女性占了6位，其中有4位女性在前5名之列。
世界上最贵的监狱 Inside San Quentin Prison
(Reuters) - 已有150余年历史的美国加州San Quentin监狱，是加州最古老的一座监狱，坐落在旧金山湾区，三面环水，一面环山，旁边就是游船码头，估计价值为数千万美元，俨然是世界上最值钱的监狱。
精选图集
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.