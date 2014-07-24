全球富豪密集城市榜 Millionaires Cities
根据Spear's杂志和研究公司WealthInsight出具的一项数据显示，全球富豪最密集的城市是摩纳哥城，平均每10个人中就有3个是富豪，富豪密度为29.21%。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
苏黎世以27.34%的富豪密度比位列榜单第二名。WealthInsight将“富豪”定义为不包括主要居所在内的个人净资产达到100万美元以上。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
第3名：日内瓦，富豪密度为17.92%。 REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
第4名：纽约，富豪密度为4.63%，即纽约净资产超过一百万的人有近39万之多，占总人口的4.63%。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
第5名：法兰克福，富豪密度为3.88%。 REUTERS/Alex Domanski
第6名：伦敦，富豪密度为3.39%。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
第7名：奥斯陆，富豪密度为2.90%。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
第8名：新加坡，富豪密度为2.80%。 REUTERS/ Matthew Lee
第9名：阿姆斯特丹，富豪密度为2.63%。 REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
第10名：佛罗伦萨，富豪密度为2.59%。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
第11名：香港，富豪密度为2.58%。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第12名：罗马，富豪密度2.54%。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
第13名：都柏林，富豪密度为2.40%。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
第14名：多哈，富豪密度为2.31%。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
第15名：多伦多，富豪密度为2.29%。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第16名：维纳斯，富豪密度为2.25%。 REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestri
第17名：布鲁塞尔，富豪密度为2.11%。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
第18名：休斯顿，富豪密度为2.09%。 REUTERS/Richard Carson
第19名：旧金山，富豪密度为2.07%。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
第20名：巴黎，富豪密度为2.04%。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
