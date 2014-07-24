版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 24日 星期四 13:50 BJT

全球富豪密集城市榜 Millionaires Cities

根据Spear's杂志和研究公司WealthInsight出具的一项数据显示，全球富豪最密集的城市是摩纳哥城，平均每10个人中就有3个是富豪，富豪密度为29.21%。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

根据Spear's杂志和研究公司WealthInsight出具的一项数据显示，全球富豪最密集的城市是摩纳哥城，平均每10个人中就有3个是富豪，富豪密度为29.21%。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

1 / 20
苏黎世以27.34%的富豪密度比位列榜单第二名。WealthInsight将“富豪”定义为不包括主要居所在内的个人净资产达到100万美元以上。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

苏黎世以27.34%的富豪密度比位列榜单第二名。WealthInsight将"富豪"定义为不包括主要居所在内的个人净资产达到100万美元以上。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

2 / 20
第3名：日内瓦，富豪密度为17.92%。 REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

第3名：日内瓦，富豪密度为17.92%。 REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

3 / 20
第4名：纽约，富豪密度为4.63%，即纽约净资产超过一百万的人有近39万之多，占总人口的4.63%。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

第4名：纽约，富豪密度为4.63%，即纽约净资产超过一百万的人有近39万之多，占总人口的4.63%。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

4 / 20
第5名：法兰克福，富豪密度为3.88%。 REUTERS/Alex Domanski

第5名：法兰克福，富豪密度为3.88%。 REUTERS/Alex Domanski

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

5 / 20
第6名：伦敦，富豪密度为3.39%。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

第6名：伦敦，富豪密度为3.39%。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

6 / 20
第7名：奥斯陆，富豪密度为2.90%。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

第7名：奥斯陆，富豪密度为2.90%。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

7 / 20
第8名：新加坡，富豪密度为2.80%。 REUTERS/ Matthew Lee

第8名：新加坡，富豪密度为2.80%。 REUTERS/ Matthew Lee

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

8 / 20
第9名：阿姆斯特丹，富豪密度为2.63%。 REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

第9名：阿姆斯特丹，富豪密度为2.63%。 REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

9 / 20
第10名：佛罗伦萨，富豪密度为2.59%。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

第10名：佛罗伦萨，富豪密度为2.59%。 REUTERS/Max Rossi

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

10 / 20
第11名：香港，富豪密度为2.58%。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

第11名：香港，富豪密度为2.58%。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

11 / 20
第12名：罗马，富豪密度2.54%。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile

第12名：罗马，富豪密度2.54%。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

12 / 20
第13名：都柏林，富豪密度为2.40%。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

第13名：都柏林，富豪密度为2.40%。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

13 / 20
第14名：多哈，富豪密度为2.31%。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

第14名：多哈，富豪密度为2.31%。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

14 / 20
第15名：多伦多，富豪密度为2.29%。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

第15名：多伦多，富豪密度为2.29%。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

15 / 20
第16名：维纳斯，富豪密度为2.25%。 REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestri

第16名：维纳斯，富豪密度为2.25%。 REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestri

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

16 / 20
第17名：布鲁塞尔，富豪密度为2.11%。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

第17名：布鲁塞尔，富豪密度为2.11%。 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

17 / 20
第18名：休斯顿，富豪密度为2.09%。 REUTERS/Richard Carson

第18名：休斯顿，富豪密度为2.09%。 REUTERS/Richard Carson

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

18 / 20
第19名：旧金山，富豪密度为2.07%。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

第19名：旧金山，富豪密度为2.07%。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

19 / 20
第20名：巴黎，富豪密度为2.04%。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

第20名：巴黎，富豪密度为2.04%。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2014年 7月 24日 星期四

20 / 20
捷克宁布尔克，一群年轻人利用5000个废旧塑料瓶建造了一艘长约10米的漂流船，旨在让人们关注日益严重的塑料污染。

2014年 7月 23日
