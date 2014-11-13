版本:
新科国际小姐出炉 波多黎各佳丽夺魁 International Beauty

2014年11月11日，作为世界三大女子选美赛事之一的2014国际小姐选美大赛总决赛近日在日本东京举行，73位来自各个国家和地区的佳丽在此竞逐当年国际小姐桂冠。波多黎各佳丽马蒂亚斯摘得桂冠。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年11月11日，作为世界三大女子选美赛事之一的2014国际小姐选美大赛总决赛近日在日本东京举行，73位来自各个国家和地区的佳丽在此竞逐当年国际小姐桂冠。波多黎各佳丽马蒂亚斯摘得桂冠。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
经过民族服装、泳装、晚礼服三轮比拼，波多黎各的21岁大学生马蒂亚斯胜出。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

经过民族服装、泳装、晚礼服三轮比拼，波多黎各的21岁大学生马蒂亚斯胜出。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
马蒂亚斯参加泳装环节展示。国际小姐选美大赛与环球小姐、世界小姐同为世界著名的三大选美赛事，至今已经举行了54届。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

马蒂亚斯参加泳装环节展示。国际小姐选美大赛与环球小姐、世界小姐同为世界著名的三大选美赛事，至今已经举行了54届。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
马蒂亚斯展示民族服饰。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

马蒂亚斯展示民族服饰。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
马蒂亚斯戴上桂冠。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

马蒂亚斯戴上桂冠。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
印尼小姐Elfin Pertiwi Rappa展示民族服饰。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

印尼小姐Elfin Pertiwi Rappa展示民族服饰。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
尼加拉瓜佳丽Jeimmy Garcia展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

尼加拉瓜佳丽Jeimmy Garcia展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
缅甸小姐May Bayani Thaw展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

缅甸小姐May Bayani Thaw展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
蒙古国小姐Bayartsetseg Altangerel展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

蒙古国小姐Bayartsetseg Altangerel展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
印度小姐Jhataleka Malhotra展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

印度小姐Jhataleka Malhotra展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
秘鲁小姐Fiorella Ximena Peirano Medina展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

秘鲁小姐Fiorella Ximena Peirano Medina展示民族服装。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
