变性人选美大赛 Miss International Queen 2012
2012年11月2日，2012年“国际皇后小姐”变性人选美在泰国著名海景度假胜地芭堤雅举行，共有来自15个国家的21名变性人参加角逐。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
国际变性人选美大赛为期一周，意在让社会大众了解变性者，逐渐提高变性人的人权与社会认同。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
22岁的菲律宾佳丽凯文·巴洛特(Kevin Balot)夺得桂冠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
才刚自学校毕业的巴洛特称，她生命中最困难的一件事就是让父亲接受她，因为她曾是全家唯一的一个男孩，父亲对她有很大的期待。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
巴洛特夺冠后非常激动。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
巴洛特即将戴上桂冠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
巴洛特戴上桂冠。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
巴洛特双手抚摸桂冠。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
巴洛特漂亮非凡。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自美国的Sunny Dee-Lite拍照。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自菲律宾的选手Miriam Jimenez准备上台。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自巴西的Bianca Gold。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自泰国的Panvilas Mongkol等待上台。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自日本的Tukishima Beni化妆。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自日本的Tukishima Beni。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自美国的Ruby Bella Cruz在后台弄造型。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自美国的Jessika Simoed描眉。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
来自美国的Ruby Bella Cruz化妆。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
