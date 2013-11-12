2013“环球小姐”出炉 Miss Universe crowned
11月9日，2013年度“环球小姐”总决赛在俄罗斯莫斯科番红花城市大厅举行，委内瑞拉小姐加布里埃拉·伊斯勒(Gabriela Isler)脱颖而出，摘得桂冠。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
“环球小姐”大赛有61年历史，与“世界小姐”大赛、“国际小姐”大赛并称为世界三大选美赛事。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
本届比赛共有来自全球86个国家和地区的佳丽参与角逐。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
现年25岁的加布里埃拉·伊斯勒是一名电视工作者，身高1.80米，会跳弗拉明戈舞。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2012年“环球小姐”冠军美国小姐奥利维亚·卡颇(左)为其加冕后冠。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
这是委内瑞拉小姐第七次摘得“环球小姐”桂冠。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
西班牙小姐和厄瓜多尔小姐分获亚军和季军。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
获封后，加布里埃拉·伊斯勒将在纽约居住一年，并在今后一年里到世界各地巡回旅行，参与公益慈善活动。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
新科环姐加布里埃拉·伊斯勒于10日开始履职，向公众展示一件价值100万美元的钻石泳衣。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
来自拉斯维加斯的Panic At The Disco乐队主唱Brendon Urie现场献艺。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
美国“史密斯飞船”乐队主唱史蒂文•泰勒(Steven Tyler)在上台表演并担任评委。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
当晚的决赛分为泳装展示、晚装展示和机智问答三个部分。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
当晚的选美总决赛分为泳装展示、晚装展示和问答三个部分。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
加布里埃拉参加问答环节。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
加布里埃拉的晚装造型。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
亚军得主、西班牙小姐Patricia Yurena Rodriguez参加泳装环节的展示。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
美国小姐Erin Brady展示泳装。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
英国小姐Amy Willerton展示晚装。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
下一个
魔幻超现实艺术 Surreal art
(Reuters) - 艺术家们创作出极富创意的雕塑和装置作品，带给观众具有冲击力的超现实立体效果。
Twitter最热门明星 Most Twitter Followers
(Reuters) -
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.