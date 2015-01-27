新科环球小姐出炉 哥伦比亚佳丽夺魁
2015年1月25日，第63届环球小姐大赛结果在美国迈阿密揭晓，22岁的哥伦比亚小姐保琳娜·维嘉(Paulina Vega)从87位来自世界各地的佳丽中胜出，摘得“环球小姐”桂冠。 REUTERS/Andrew Innemore
根据环球小姐大赛网站，保琳娜·维嘉是男高音Gaston Vega的孙女，在波哥大哈维里亚那大学学习工商管理专业，8岁就开始了模特生涯。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
2013年环球小姐Gabriela Isler为保琳娜·维嘉戴上桂冠。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
美国小姐尼雅·桑切斯(Nia Sanchez)夺得亚军。桑切斯来自内华达州的拉斯维加斯，是跆拳道黑带四段，去年6月荣膺“美国小姐”桂冠。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
(由左至右)哥伦比亚小姐保琳娜·维嘉、牙买加小姐Kaci Fennell和乌克兰小姐Diana Harkusha。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
保琳娜·维嘉姿态优美。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
保琳娜·维嘉展示晚礼服。REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
保琳娜·维嘉展示泳装。REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
夺得第四名的牙买加小姐Kaci Fennell展示泳装。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
美国小姐尼雅·桑切斯展示泳装。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
美国小姐尼雅·桑切斯展示晚礼服。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
乌克兰小姐Diana Harkusha展示泳装。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
乌克兰小姐Diana Harkusha展示晚礼服。 REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
