美国佳丽加冕“环姐”桂冠 Miss Universe pageant
2012年12月19日，“环球小姐”全球总决赛在美国拉斯韦加斯举行，美国小姐奥利维娅·卡波尔(Olivia Culpo)加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
奥利维娅·卡波尔在最后一轮决选中，以一袭蓝紫双色泳衣以及红丝绒晚礼服，艳冠群芳，从89个国家与地区的佳丽中脱颖而出。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
现年20岁的奥利维娅·卡波尔目前是波士顿大学的学生，父母都是音乐家，她擅长大提琴，是罗德岛爱乐青年管弦乐团的成员。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
被誉为全球现代时尚文化象征的环球小姐大赛今年已是第61年举办，与世界小姐、国际小姐并称为3大世界级美女大赛的著名赛事。(奥利维娅·卡波尔展示泳装。) REUTERS/Steve Marcus
菲律宾小姐雅尼娜(Janine Tugonon)获得亚军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮(Irene Sofia Esser Quintero)获得季军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮做发型。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Handout
印度小姐Shilpa Singh身穿本民族服饰走秀。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
中国小姐许继丹在决赛中获得“最佳民族服饰奖”。许继丹在民族服饰走秀环节以一袭青花瓷礼服亮相，彰显东方韵味。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
南非小姐梅林达·巴姆(Melinda Bam)。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
格鲁吉亚小姐Tamar Shedania参加晚装环节比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
以色列小姐Lina Makhuli参加晚礼服展示比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
参加泳装展示环节前，(由左至右)丹麦小姐Josefine Hewitt、厄瓜多尔小姐Andrea Aguirre Perez、多米尼加小姐Dulcita Lynn Lieggi在化妆室合影。(摄于12月13日) REUTmore
墨西哥小姐Karina Gonzalez。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
牙买加小姐Chantal Zaky。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
(由左至右)印尼小姐Maria Selena、爱尔兰小姐Adrienne Murphy、澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris、智利小姐Ana Luisa Konig、秘鲁小姐Nicole Faveron。(摄于12月7日)more
巴西小姐Gabriela Markus。(摄于12月5日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris。(摄于12月4日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Handout
南非小姐梅林达·巴姆化妆。(摄于12月3日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
