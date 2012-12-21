版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 14:42 BJT

美国佳丽加冕“环姐”桂冠 Miss Universe pageant

2012年12月19日，“环球小姐”全球总决赛在美国拉斯韦加斯举行，美国小姐奥利维娅·卡波尔(Olivia Culpo)加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年12月19日，“环球小姐”全球总决赛在美国拉斯韦加斯举行，美国小姐奥利维娅·卡波尔(Olivia Culpo)加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
2012年12月19日，“环球小姐”全球总决赛在美国拉斯韦加斯举行，美国小姐奥利维娅·卡波尔(Olivia Culpo)加冕后冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 19
奥利维娅·卡波尔在最后一轮决选中，以一袭蓝紫双色泳衣以及红丝绒晚礼服，艳冠群芳，从89个国家与地区的佳丽中脱颖而出。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

奥利维娅·卡波尔在最后一轮决选中，以一袭蓝紫双色泳衣以及红丝绒晚礼服，艳冠群芳，从89个国家与地区的佳丽中脱颖而出。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
奥利维娅·卡波尔在最后一轮决选中，以一袭蓝紫双色泳衣以及红丝绒晚礼服，艳冠群芳，从89个国家与地区的佳丽中脱颖而出。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 19
现年20岁的奥利维娅·卡波尔目前是波士顿大学的学生，父母都是音乐家，她擅长大提琴，是罗德岛爱乐青年管弦乐团的成员。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

现年20岁的奥利维娅·卡波尔目前是波士顿大学的学生，父母都是音乐家，她擅长大提琴，是罗德岛爱乐青年管弦乐团的成员。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
现年20岁的奥利维娅·卡波尔目前是波士顿大学的学生，父母都是音乐家，她擅长大提琴，是罗德岛爱乐青年管弦乐团的成员。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 19
被誉为全球现代时尚文化象征的环球小姐大赛今年已是第61年举办，与世界小姐、国际小姐并称为3大世界级美女大赛的著名赛事。(奥利维娅·卡波尔展示泳装。) REUTERS/Steve Marcus

被誉为全球现代时尚文化象征的环球小姐大赛今年已是第61年举办，与世界小姐、国际小姐并称为3大世界级美女大赛的著名赛事。(奥利维娅·卡波尔展示泳装。) REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
被誉为全球现代时尚文化象征的环球小姐大赛今年已是第61年举办，与世界小姐、国际小姐并称为3大世界级美女大赛的著名赛事。(奥利维娅·卡波尔展示泳装。) REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 19
菲律宾小姐雅尼娜(Janine Tugonon)获得亚军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

菲律宾小姐雅尼娜(Janine Tugonon)获得亚军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
菲律宾小姐雅尼娜(Janine Tugonon)获得亚军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 19
委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮(Irene Sofia Esser Quintero)获得季军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮(Irene Sofia Esser Quintero)获得季军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮(Irene Sofia Esser Quintero)获得季军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 19
委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮做发型。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Handout

委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮做发型。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
委内瑞拉小姐伊雷妮做发型。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Handout
Close
7 / 19
印度小姐Shilpa Singh身穿本民族服饰走秀。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

印度小姐Shilpa Singh身穿本民族服饰走秀。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
印度小姐Shilpa Singh身穿本民族服饰走秀。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Close
8 / 19
中国小姐许继丹在决赛中获得“最佳民族服饰奖”。许继丹在民族服饰走秀环节以一袭青花瓷礼服亮相，彰显东方韵味。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

中国小姐许继丹在决赛中获得“最佳民族服饰奖”。许继丹在民族服饰走秀环节以一袭青花瓷礼服亮相，彰显东方韵味。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
中国小姐许继丹在决赛中获得“最佳民族服饰奖”。许继丹在民族服饰走秀环节以一袭青花瓷礼服亮相，彰显东方韵味。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Close
9 / 19
南非小姐梅林达·巴姆(Melinda Bam)。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

南非小姐梅林达·巴姆(Melinda Bam)。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
南非小姐梅林达·巴姆(Melinda Bam)。(摄于12月14日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Close
10 / 19
格鲁吉亚小姐Tamar Shedania参加晚装环节比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

格鲁吉亚小姐Tamar Shedania参加晚装环节比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
格鲁吉亚小姐Tamar Shedania参加晚装环节比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Close
11 / 19
以色列小姐Lina Makhuli参加晚礼服展示比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

以色列小姐Lina Makhuli参加晚礼服展示比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
以色列小姐Lina Makhuli参加晚礼服展示比赛。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Close
12 / 19
参加泳装展示环节前，(由左至右)丹麦小姐Josefine Hewitt、厄瓜多尔小姐Andrea Aguirre Perez、多米尼加小姐Dulcita Lynn Lieggi在化妆室合影。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Frank Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

参加泳装展示环节前，(由左至右)丹麦小姐Josefine Hewitt、厄瓜多尔小姐Andrea Aguirre Perez、多米尼加小姐Dulcita Lynn Lieggi在化妆室合影。(摄于12月13日) REUTmore

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
参加泳装展示环节前，(由左至右)丹麦小姐Josefine Hewitt、厄瓜多尔小姐Andrea Aguirre Perez、多米尼加小姐Dulcita Lynn Lieggi在化妆室合影。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Frank Szelwach/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Close
13 / 19
墨西哥小姐Karina Gonzalez。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

墨西哥小姐Karina Gonzalez。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
墨西哥小姐Karina Gonzalez。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Close
14 / 19
牙买加小姐Chantal Zaky。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

牙买加小姐Chantal Zaky。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
牙买加小姐Chantal Zaky。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Close
15 / 19
(由左至右)印尼小姐Maria Selena、爱尔兰小姐Adrienne Murphy、澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris、智利小姐Ana Luisa Konig、秘鲁小姐Nicole Faveron。(摄于12月7日) REUTERS/ Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

(由左至右)印尼小姐Maria Selena、爱尔兰小姐Adrienne Murphy、澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris、智利小姐Ana Luisa Konig、秘鲁小姐Nicole Faveron。(摄于12月7日)more

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
(由左至右)印尼小姐Maria Selena、爱尔兰小姐Adrienne Murphy、澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris、智利小姐Ana Luisa Konig、秘鲁小姐Nicole Faveron。(摄于12月7日) REUTERS/ Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Close
16 / 19
巴西小姐Gabriela Markus。(摄于12月5日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

巴西小姐Gabriela Markus。(摄于12月5日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
巴西小姐Gabriela Markus。(摄于12月5日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Close
17 / 19
澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris。(摄于12月4日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Handout

澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris。(摄于12月4日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
澳大利亚小姐Renae Ayris。(摄于12月4日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Handout
Close
18 / 19
南非小姐梅林达·巴姆化妆。(摄于12月3日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

南非小姐梅林达·巴姆化妆。(摄于12月3日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

2012年 12月 21日 星期五
南非小姐梅林达·巴姆化妆。(摄于12月3日) REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(12月14日-21日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(12月14日-21日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(12月14日-21日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(12月14日-21日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦12月14日至21日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2012年 12月 21日
男士爱美丽 Men and Cosmetics 2012

男士爱美丽 Men and Cosmetics 2012

(Reuters) -爱美之心，人皆有之。随着社会的发展和进步，男人们对自己的肌肤保养逐渐重视起来，已步入了他们的美容时代。

2012年 12月 20日
24小时时事新闻(12月21日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(12月21日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 12月 20日
男人最渴望的女人 2012 Most Desirable Women

男人最渴望的女人 2012 Most Desirable Women

(Reuters) -美国影响力最大的男性门户网站AskMen公布“2013年全球男性最渴望得到的女人”榜单，影片《饥饿游戏》的女主角詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)荣登榜首。

2012年 12月 20日

精选图集

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐