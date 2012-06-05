新科美国小姐出炉 Miss USA Crowned 2012
2012年6月3日，2012美国小姐选美比赛在拉斯维加斯落下帷幕，来自罗德岛的20岁大提琴手奥莉维娅·库尔波(Olivia Culpo)击败50个竞争对手，成为新晋“美国小姐”冠军。 REUTERS/Steve Marcmore
奥莉维娅·库尔波将代表美国参加今年稍后时间举行的环球小姐选美赛。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波目前是波士顿大学二年级生，她从小就学习拉大提琴，父母都是音乐人。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
参赛佳丽除了在泳装和晚礼服等项目上与各州佳丽较量之外，也必须参加机智问答，而今年的题目首度由公众透过Twitter发问。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波参加公开时装秀环节。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
犹如仙女下凡。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波身穿紫色晚礼服，长裙飘飘。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波参加泳装展示环节。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
傲人身材。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
“眼镜蛇飞船”乐队主唱沙巴达(Gabe Saporta)在现场献唱。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
沙巴达与Keytarist Victoria Asher联袂表演。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
美国嘻哈天王阿肯(Akon)激情演唱。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
参赛选手们祝贺库尔波获胜。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波与马里兰州小姐Nana Meriwether等待比赛结果。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
主持人科恩(Andy Cohen)与克里基娜·兰西克(Giuliana Rancic)倾听库尔波回答问题。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波夺冠。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波夺冠后非常高兴。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波在夺冠后与马里兰州小姐Nana Meriwether相拥。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波戴着桂冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波面带微笑，优雅大方。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
库尔波戴耳环。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
