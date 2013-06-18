新科美国小姐出炉 Miss USA crowned
2013年6月16日，美国拉斯维加斯举行的年度选美大赛落幕，来自康涅狄格州的25岁参赛者埃林·布拉迪(Erin Brady)摘得本届“美国小姐”桂冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
布拉迪将代表美国参加今年稍后时间举行的环球小姐选美赛。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
在摘得桂冠后，布拉迪将有权利使用位于纽约的一套公寓。预计她还将展开全国巡讲，以便引起公众对乳腺癌和卵巢癌的关注。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
布拉迪职业是一名会计。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
布拉迪与主办方、美国地产大亨唐纳德·特朗普合影。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
布拉迪与另一名选手双手紧握。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
比赛现场。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
美国组合乔纳斯兄弟中的凯文激情献唱。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
美国组合乔纳斯兄弟中的乔表演。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
美国电视真人秀明星、DJ Pauly D在现场表演。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
布拉迪貌美如花。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
戴上桂冠。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
泳装比赛环节。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
身材凹凸有致。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
犹如仙女下凡。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
