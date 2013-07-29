版本:
中国
盘点历任美国小姐 MISS USA

DATE IMPORTED: February 11, 1995 Chelsi Smith, 21, of Texas, waves upon winning the Miss USA Pageant February 10 1995年美国小姐切尔西·史密斯（Chelsi Smith）。

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
1995年美国小姐切尔西·史密斯（Chelsi Smith）。
DATE IMPORTED: August 22, 1996 Christie Woods, 18, of Huntsville, TX, gestures after being crowned Miss Teen USA late August 21 as Miss USA Ali Landry (R) congratulates her. Former Miss Teen Keylee Sue Sanders (C) looks on. Woods, who is the first teen from Texas to win the title, will bring home over $150,000 in cash and prizes to the Lone Star state. 1996年美国小姐Ali Landry。

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
1996年美国小姐Ali Landry。
DATE IMPORTED: May 17, 1997 Miss USA Brook Mahealani Lee (R) reacts as she becomes Miss Universe 1997, as Miss Venezuela Marena Bencomo looks on, at the Miss Universe Pageant May 16. The 26-year-old, from Pearl City, Hawaii, beat out Miss Venezuela and Miss -Trinidad and Tobago for the crown. 1997年美国小姐兼1997年环球小姐冠军Brook Mahealani Lee 夏威夷。

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
1997年美国小姐兼1997年环球小姐冠军Brook Mahealani Lee 夏威夷。
DATE IMPORTED: May 9, 1998 Shawnae Jebbia, 26, Miss USA 1998, competes in her evening gown May 8 during the preliminary competition in the Miss Universe pageant. Each Delegate is judged individually in evening gown, swimsuit, and interviewed by a panel of judges and the preliminary competition will determine the top 10 delegates vying for the 1998 title. The winner will be crowned May 12.

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: May 9, 1998 Shawnae Jebbia, 26, Miss USA 1998, competes in her evening gown May 8 during the preliminary competition in the Miss Universe pageant. Each Delegate is judged individually in evening gown, swimsuit, and interviewed by a panel of judges and the preliminary competition will determine the top 10 delegates vying for the 1998 title. The winner will be crowned May 12.
Donald Trump poses with newly crowned Miss USA Kimberly Ann Pressler in Branson, Missouri February 5. Pressler will represent the United States in the Miss Universe Pageant scheduled for May 26 from Trinidad and Tobago. GH/JDP 1999年美国小姐Kimberly Ann Pressler 纽约。

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
1999年美国小姐Kimberly Ann Pressler 纽约。
DATE IMPORTED: February 5, 2000 Miss Tennessee Lynnette Cole, of Columbia, Tennessee reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2000 at the culmination of the 2000 Miss USA Pageant held at The Grand Palace in Branson, Missouri February 4. Cole, a 21-year-old law student, moves on to compete in the Miss Universe Pageant in Nicosia, Cyprus in May.

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: February 5, 2000 Miss Tennessee Lynnette Cole, of Columbia, Tennessee reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2000 at the culmination of the 2000 Miss USA Pageant held at The Grand Palace in Branson, Missouri February 4. Cole, a 21-year-old law student, moves on to compete in the Miss Universe Pageant in Nicosia, Cyprus in May.
DATE IMPORTED: March 2, 2001 Kandace Krueger, 24, of College Station, Texas is proclaimed Miss USA 2001 on stage in Gary, Indiana, March 2, 2001. Her spectacular year long reign will include traveling throughout the country making special appearances on behalf of the Miss Universe Organization, its sponsors and affiliated charities. 2000年美国小姐Kandace Krueger。

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
2000年美国小姐Kandace Krueger。
DATE IMPORTED: March 20, 2002 Miss USA Shauntay Hinton poses for photos at the 16th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 20, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif 2002年美国小姐Shauntay Hinton。

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
2002年美国小姐Shauntay Hinton。
2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo。 DATE IMPORTED: May 29, 2003 Miss U.S.A., Susie Castillo, parades in her swimsuit on the catwalk during the preliminary round of the Miss Universe 2003 Contest, in Panama City May 29, 2003. Judges will choose 15 finalists from 72 beauty queens to compete in a final round, to be held on June 3. Picture taken May 29, 2003. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo。
2004年美国小姐珊迪 密苏里（Shandi Finnessey）。 DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2004 Shandi Finnessey of Missouri reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2004 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California April 12, 2004. Finnessey will now compete in the Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith RG

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
2004年美国小姐珊迪 密苏里（Shandi Finnessey）。
DATE IMPORTED: April 11, 2005 Chelsea Cooley reacts to winning the title of Miss USA 2005 as she is crowned by Miss USA 2004 Finnessey in Baltimore. Chelsea Cooley of Charlotte, North Carolina, reacts to winning the title of Miss USA 2005 as she is crowned by Miss USA 2004 Shandi Finnessey (back) in Baltimore, Maryland April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Handout

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: April 11, 2005 Chelsea Cooley reacts to winning the title of Miss USA 2005 as she is crowned by Miss USA 2004 Finnessey in Baltimore. Chelsea Cooley of Charlotte, North Carolina, reacts to winning the title of Miss USA 2005 as she is crowned by Miss USA 2004 Shandi Finnessey (back) in Baltimore, Maryland April 11, 2005.
DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2006 Miss Kentucky USA 2006 Tara Elizabeth Conner reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2006 at the 55th annual Miss USA competition in Baltimore, Maryland April 21, 2006. EDITORIAL USE ONLY REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe/Handout

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2006 Miss Kentucky USA 2006 Tara Elizabeth Conner reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2006 at the 55th annual Miss USA competition in Baltimore, Maryland April 21, 2006.
DATE IMPORTED: March 24, 2007 Miss Tennessee Rachel Renee Smith waves after being crowned Miss USA 2007 in Hollywood, California March 23, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES)

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: March 24, 2007 Miss Tennessee Rachel Renee Smith waves after being crowned Miss USA 2007 in Hollywood, California March 23, 2007.
DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2008 Miss Texas Crystle Stewart holds a bouquet of flowers after being crowned Miss USA 2008 at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 11, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES). FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2008 Miss Texas Crystle Stewart holds a bouquet of flowers after being crowned Miss USA 2008 at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 11, 2008.
DATE IMPORTED: April 20, 2009 Miss North Carolina Kristen Dalton reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2009 during the Miss USA Pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: April 20, 2009 Miss North Carolina Kristen Dalton reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2009 during the Miss USA Pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 19, 2009.
DATE IMPORTED: January 31, 2010 Miss Virginia Caressa Cameron reacts after being crowned Miss America at the 2010 Miss America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: January 31, 2010 Miss Virginia Caressa Cameron reacts after being crowned Miss America at the 2010 Miss America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada January 30, 2010.
DATE IMPORTED: January 16, 2011 Miss Nebraska Teresa Scanlan, 17, waves after being crowned Miss America 2011 during the Miss America Pageant at the Theatre for the Performing Arts at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 15, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: January 16, 2011 Miss Nebraska Teresa Scanlan, 17, waves after being crowned Miss America 2011 during the Miss America Pageant at the Theatre for the Performing Arts at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 15, 2011.
DATE IMPORTED: December 20, 2012 Miss USA Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: December 20, 2012 Miss USA Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 19, 2012.
DATE IMPORTED: June 17, 2013 Erin Brady poses at a news conference after being crowned Miss USA 2013 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2013年 7月 29日 星期一
DATE IMPORTED: June 17, 2013 Erin Brady poses at a news conference after being crowned Miss USA 2013 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013.
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 7月 29日
(Reuters) -在朝鲜战争停火协议签署60周年前夕，朝鲜领导人金正恩出席了"祖国解放战争参战烈士陵园"揭幕仪式。

2013年 7月 26日
(Reuters) - 作为英国历史上的两任王妃，凯特与戴安娜有着某种巧合，却又有着显而易见的差别。

2013年 7月 26日
(Reuters) -盘点全球豪车品牌在近几年计划打造的全新豪华SUV车型。

2013年 7月 26日

