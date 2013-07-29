盘点历任美国小姐 MISS USA
DATE IMPORTED: February 11, 1995 Chelsi Smith, 21, of Texas, waves upon winning the Miss USA Pageant February more
DATE IMPORTED: August 22, 1996 Christie Woods, 18, of Huntsville, TX, gestures after being crowned Miss Teen Umore
DATE IMPORTED: May 17, 1997 Miss USA Brook Mahealani Lee (R) reacts as she becomes Miss Universe 1997, as Missmore
DATE IMPORTED: May 9, 1998 Shawnae Jebbia, 26, Miss USA 1998, competes in her evening gown May 8 during the prmore
Donald Trump poses with newly crowned Miss USA Kimberly Ann Pressler in Branson, Missouri February 5. Presslermore
DATE IMPORTED: February 5, 2000 Miss Tennessee Lynnette Cole, of Columbia, Tennessee reacts after being crownemore
DATE IMPORTED: March 2, 2001 Kandace Krueger, 24, of College Station, Texas is proclaimed Miss USA 2001 on stamore
DATE IMPORTED: March 20, 2002 Miss USA Shauntay Hinton poses for photos at the 16th Annual Soul Train Music Awmore
2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo。 DATE IMPORTED: May 29, 2003 Miss U.S.A., Susie Castillo, parades in her swimsuit on tmore
2004年美国小姐珊迪 密苏里（Shandi Finnessey）。 DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2004 Shandi Finnessey of Missouri reacts after beimore
DATE IMPORTED: April 11, 2005 Chelsea Cooley reacts to winning the title of Miss USA 2005 as she is crowned bymore
DATE IMPORTED: April 22, 2006 Miss Kentucky USA 2006 Tara Elizabeth Conner reacts after being crowned Miss USAmore
DATE IMPORTED: March 24, 2007 Miss Tennessee Rachel Renee Smith waves after being crowned Miss USA 2007 in Holmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2008 Miss Texas Crystle Stewart holds a bouquet of flowers after being crowned Miss Umore
DATE IMPORTED: April 20, 2009 Miss North Carolina Kristen Dalton reacts after being crowned Miss USA 2009 durimore
DATE IMPORTED: January 31, 2010 Miss Virginia Caressa Cameron reacts after being crowned Miss America at the 2more
DATE IMPORTED: January 16, 2011 Miss Nebraska Teresa Scanlan, 17, waves after being crowned Miss America 2011 more
DATE IMPORTED: December 20, 2012 Miss USA Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss Universe pagmore
DATE IMPORTED: June 17, 2013 Erin Brady poses at a news conference after being crowned Miss USA 2013 at the Plmore
下一个
路透7月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - July 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
金正恩为朝鲜战争烈士陵园揭幕 Inside North Korea
(Reuters) -在朝鲜战争停火协议签署60周年前夕，朝鲜领导人金正恩出席了“祖国解放战争参战烈士陵园”揭幕仪式。
从戴妃到凯特 Diana & Kate
(Reuters) - 作为英国历史上的两任王妃，凯特与戴安娜有着某种巧合，却又有着显而易见的差别。
盘点顶级SUV汽车 SUV Cars
(Reuters) -盘点全球豪车品牌在近几年计划打造的全新豪华SUV车型。
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".