盘点历任美国小姐 MISS USA

DATE IMPORTED: May 9, 1998 Shawnae Jebbia, 26, Miss USA 1998, competes in her evening gown May 8 during the preliminary competition in the Miss Universe pageant. Each Delegate is judged individually in evening gown, swimsuit, and interviewed by a panel of judges and the preliminary competition will determine the top 10 delegates vying for the 1998 title. The winner will be crowned May 12.

