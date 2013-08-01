版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 14:38 BJT

美国小姐拼美貌 MISS USA

1995年美国小姐Chelsi Smith，21岁，来自德克萨斯州。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
1996年美国小姐Ali Landry，18岁，来自德克萨斯州汉茨维尔。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
1997年美国小姐兼1997年环球小姐冠军Brook Mahealani Lee，26岁，来自美国夏威夷。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
1998年美国小姐Shawnae Jebbia，26岁，来自马萨诺塞州。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
1999年美国小姐Kimberly Ann Pressler，来自纽约。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2000年美国小姐Lynnette Cole，来自田纳西州布兰森。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2001年美国小姐Kandace Krueger，24岁，来自德克萨斯州，曾获得环球小姐季军。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2002年美国小姐Shauntay Hinton，来自华盛顿哥伦比亚特区。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif 。

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo，来自马萨诺塞州，具有拉丁血统。 REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2004年美国小姐Shandi Finnessey，来自密苏里州，曾获得环球小姐亚军。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith RG

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2005年美国小姐Chelsea Cooley，来自北卡罗莱纳州。REUTERS/Handout

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2006年美国小姐Tara Elizabeth，来自肯塔基州。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe/Handout

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2007年美国小姐Rachel Renee Smith，来自田纳西州。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2008年美国小姐Crystle Stewart，来自田纳西州，毕业于休斯顿大学。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2009年美国小姐Kristen Dalton，来自北卡罗来纳州。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2010年美国小姐Caressa Cameron，22岁，来自弗吉尼亚州，是一名大学生，但随后多年前在弗吉尼亚州马萨波纳克斯中学就读时的“丑小鸭”学生照在网上被曝光引起热议。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2011年美国小姐Teresa Scanlan，17岁，来自内布拉斯加州，成为有史以来最年轻的美国小姐。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2012年美国小姐Olivia Culpo，出生于美国罗德岛州克兰斯顿，为美国女大学生，并获得第61届环球小姐冠军。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
2013年美国小姐Erin Brady，25岁，来自康乃迪克州，是一名财务会计师。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 7月 30日 星期二
