版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 2日 星期五 14:43 BJT

美国小姐拼美貌 MISS USA

1995年美国小姐Chelsi Smith，21岁，来自德克萨斯州。 REUTERS/Files

1995年美国小姐Chelsi Smith，21岁，来自德克萨斯州。 REUTERS/Files

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
1995年美国小姐Chelsi Smith，21岁，来自德克萨斯州。 REUTERS/Files
Close
1 / 19
1996年美国小姐Ali Landry，18岁，来自德克萨斯州汉茨维尔。 REUTERS/Files

1996年美国小姐Ali Landry，18岁，来自德克萨斯州汉茨维尔。 REUTERS/Files

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
1996年美国小姐Ali Landry，18岁，来自德克萨斯州汉茨维尔。 REUTERS/Files
Close
2 / 19
1997年美国小姐兼1997年环球小姐冠军Brook Mahealani Lee，26岁，来自美国夏威夷。 REUTERS/Files

1997年美国小姐兼1997年环球小姐冠军Brook Mahealani Lee，26岁，来自美国夏威夷。 REUTERS/Files

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
1997年美国小姐兼1997年环球小姐冠军Brook Mahealani Lee，26岁，来自美国夏威夷。 REUTERS/Files
Close
3 / 19
1998年美国小姐Shawnae Jebbia，26岁，来自马萨诺塞州。 REUTERS/Files

1998年美国小姐Shawnae Jebbia，26岁，来自马萨诺塞州。 REUTERS/Files

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
1998年美国小姐Shawnae Jebbia，26岁，来自马萨诺塞州。 REUTERS/Files
Close
4 / 19
1999年美国小姐Kimberly Ann Pressler，来自纽约。 REUTERS/Files

1999年美国小姐Kimberly Ann Pressler，来自纽约。 REUTERS/Files

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
1999年美国小姐Kimberly Ann Pressler，来自纽约。 REUTERS/Files
Close
5 / 19
2000年美国小姐Lynnette Cole，来自田纳西州布兰森。 REUTERS/Files

2000年美国小姐Lynnette Cole，来自田纳西州布兰森。 REUTERS/Files

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2000年美国小姐Lynnette Cole，来自田纳西州布兰森。 REUTERS/Files
Close
6 / 19
2001年美国小姐Kandace Krueger，24岁，来自德克萨斯州，曾获得环球小姐季军。 REUTERS/Files

2001年美国小姐Kandace Krueger，24岁，来自德克萨斯州，曾获得环球小姐季军。 REUTERS/Files

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2001年美国小姐Kandace Krueger，24岁，来自德克萨斯州，曾获得环球小姐季军。 REUTERS/Files
Close
7 / 19
2002年美国小姐Shauntay Hinton，来自华盛顿哥伦比亚特区。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif 。

2002年美国小姐Shauntay Hinton，来自华盛顿哥伦比亚特区。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif 。

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2002年美国小姐Shauntay Hinton，来自华盛顿哥伦比亚特区。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif 。
Close
8 / 19
2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo，来自马萨诺塞州，具有拉丁血统。 REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo，来自马萨诺塞州，具有拉丁血统。 REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo，来自马萨诺塞州，具有拉丁血统。 REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Close
9 / 19
2004年美国小姐Shandi Finnessey，来自密苏里州，曾获得环球小姐亚军。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith RG

2004年美国小姐Shandi Finnessey，来自密苏里州，曾获得环球小姐亚军。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith RG

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2004年美国小姐Shandi Finnessey，来自密苏里州，曾获得环球小姐亚军。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith RG
Close
10 / 19
2005年美国小姐Chelsea Cooley，来自北卡罗莱纳州。REUTERS/Handout

2005年美国小姐Chelsea Cooley，来自北卡罗莱纳州。REUTERS/Handout

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2005年美国小姐Chelsea Cooley，来自北卡罗莱纳州。REUTERS/Handout
Close
11 / 19
2006年美国小姐Tara Elizabeth，来自肯塔基州。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe/Handout

2006年美国小姐Tara Elizabeth，来自肯塔基州。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe/Handout

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2006年美国小姐Tara Elizabeth，来自肯塔基州。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe/Handout
Close
12 / 19
2007年美国小姐Rachel Renee Smith，来自田纳西州。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2007年美国小姐Rachel Renee Smith，来自田纳西州。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2007年美国小姐Rachel Renee Smith，来自田纳西州。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
13 / 19
2008年美国小姐Crystle Stewart，来自田纳西州，毕业于休斯顿大学。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2008年美国小姐Crystle Stewart，来自田纳西州，毕业于休斯顿大学。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2008年美国小姐Crystle Stewart，来自田纳西州，毕业于休斯顿大学。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 19
2009年美国小姐Kristen Dalton，来自北卡罗来纳州。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2009年美国小姐Kristen Dalton，来自北卡罗来纳州。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2009年美国小姐Kristen Dalton，来自北卡罗来纳州。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 19
2010年美国小姐Caressa Cameron，22岁，来自弗吉尼亚州，是一名大学生，但随后多年前在弗吉尼亚州马萨波纳克斯中学就读时的“丑小鸭”学生照在网上被曝光引起热议。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2010年美国小姐Caressa Cameron，22岁，来自弗吉尼亚州，是一名大学生，但随后多年前在弗吉尼亚州马萨波纳克斯中学就读时的“丑小鸭”学生照在网上被曝光引起热议。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2010年美国小姐Caressa Cameron，22岁，来自弗吉尼亚州，是一名大学生，但随后多年前在弗吉尼亚州马萨波纳克斯中学就读时的“丑小鸭”学生照在网上被曝光引起热议。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 19
2011年美国小姐Teresa Scanlan，17岁，来自内布拉斯加州，成为有史以来最年轻的美国小姐。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年美国小姐Teresa Scanlan，17岁，来自内布拉斯加州，成为有史以来最年轻的美国小姐。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2011年美国小姐Teresa Scanlan，17岁，来自内布拉斯加州，成为有史以来最年轻的美国小姐。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 19
2012年美国小姐Olivia Culpo，出生于美国罗德岛州克兰斯顿，为美国女大学生，并获得第61届环球小姐冠军。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年美国小姐Olivia Culpo，出生于美国罗德岛州克兰斯顿，为美国女大学生，并获得第61届环球小姐冠军。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2012年美国小姐Olivia Culpo，出生于美国罗德岛州克兰斯顿，为美国女大学生，并获得第61届环球小姐冠军。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 19
2013年美国小姐Erin Brady，25岁，来自康乃迪克州，是一名财务会计师。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年美国小姐Erin Brady，25岁，来自康乃迪克州，是一名财务会计师。REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
2013年美国小姐Erin Brady，25岁，来自康乃迪克州，是一名财务会计师。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(7月26日-8月2日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(7月26日-8月2日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(7月26日-8月2日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(7月26日-8月2日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦7月26日至8月2日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 8月 2日
宠物狗绑架案 Dog Kidnappings in Mexico

宠物狗绑架案 Dog Kidnappings in Mexico

(Reuters) - 现代社会宠物作伴风潮愈来愈盛行，宠物已经成为家庭中的重要一员。因此墨西哥犯罪集团已把下手目标转向了宠物，近几年宠物遭绑架的案件激增。

2013年 8月 2日
彭丽媛入选《名利场》2013年度最佳着装榜 Best-Dressed List

彭丽媛入选《名利场》2013年度最佳着装榜 Best-Dressed List

(Reuters) -《名利场》杂志发布一年一度的最佳着装榜，中国“第一夫人”彭丽媛入选。

2013年 8月 2日
24小时时事新闻(8月2日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(8月2日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 8月 1日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐