美国小姐拼美貌 MISS USA
1995年美国小姐Chelsi Smith，21岁，来自德克萨斯州。 REUTERS/Files
1996年美国小姐Ali Landry，18岁，来自德克萨斯州汉茨维尔。 REUTERS/Files
1997年美国小姐兼1997年环球小姐冠军Brook Mahealani Lee，26岁，来自美国夏威夷。 REUTERS/Files
1998年美国小姐Shawnae Jebbia，26岁，来自马萨诺塞州。 REUTERS/Files
1999年美国小姐Kimberly Ann Pressler，来自纽约。 REUTERS/Files
2000年美国小姐Lynnette Cole，来自田纳西州布兰森。 REUTERS/Files
2001年美国小姐Kandace Krueger，24岁，来自德克萨斯州，曾获得环球小姐季军。 REUTERS/Files
2002年美国小姐Shauntay Hinton，来自华盛顿哥伦比亚特区。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif 。
2003年美国小姐Susie Castillo，来自马萨诺塞州，具有拉丁血统。 REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
2004年美国小姐Shandi Finnessey，来自密苏里州，曾获得环球小姐亚军。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith RG
2005年美国小姐Chelsea Cooley，来自北卡罗莱纳州。REUTERS/Handout
2006年美国小姐Tara Elizabeth，来自肯塔基州。 REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe/Handout
2007年美国小姐Rachel Renee Smith，来自田纳西州。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
2008年美国小姐Crystle Stewart，来自田纳西州，毕业于休斯顿大学。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2009年美国小姐Kristen Dalton，来自北卡罗来纳州。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2010年美国小姐Caressa Cameron，22岁，来自弗吉尼亚州，是一名大学生，但随后多年前在弗吉尼亚州马萨波纳克斯中学就读时的“丑小鸭”学生照在网上被曝光引起热议。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2011年美国小姐Teresa Scanlan，17岁，来自内布拉斯加州，成为有史以来最年轻的美国小姐。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2012年美国小姐Olivia Culpo，出生于美国罗德岛州克兰斯顿，为美国女大学生，并获得第61届环球小姐冠军。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2013年美国小姐Erin Brady，25岁，来自康乃迪克州，是一名财务会计师。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
