新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez (R) and Miss North Dakota Audra Mari await the announcement of the winner of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Sanchez was awarded the title moments later. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

