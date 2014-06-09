新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014
Miss USA contestants take the stage during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, more
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler (R) places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Missmore
Fellow contestants embrace Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez (C) after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Batonmore
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8more
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant imore
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Bamore
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. more
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez (R) and Miss North Dakota Audra Mari await the announcement of the winner of the 2014 more
Miss USA contestants take the stage during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, more
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pamore
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageanmore
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageantmore
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in more
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto poses during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8more
Miss South Carolina Christina Zapolski poses during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisianamore
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pagemore
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageamore
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beaumore
明年G8峰会在哪儿举行 Hotel Castle Elmau
6月9日 - 为期两天的西方七国集团(G7)峰会已在比利时首都布鲁塞尔闭幕，2015年度G8峰会时隔8年后再次在德国召开，会议将在德国南部五星酒店Elmau城堡举行。
探访京郊电子垃圾村 China e-waste village
2014年6月6日 - 北京的大多数电子垃圾最后流入京郊东小口村，路透社摄影师Kim Kyung-Hoon造访东小口村，用镜头记录下当地兴隆的电子垃圾回收产业。
本周中国区精选(5月30日-6月6日) China Weekly
2014年6月6日 - 聚焦5月30日至6月6日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
香港：居不易 死亦难 Hong Kong Cemetery
6月6日 - 在香港，高地价令市民居不易，而另一件事同样让人纠结，那就是购买最后的安息地，就连富豪对此也苦恼不已。
