2014年 6月 9日

新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014

Miss USA contestants take the stage during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown, and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss USA contestants take the stage during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown, and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler (R) places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler (R) places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Fellow contestants embrace Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez (C) after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Fellow contestants embrace Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez (C) after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez (R) and Miss North Dakota Audra Mari await the announcement of the winner of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Sanchez was awarded the title moments later. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez (R) and Miss North Dakota Audra Mari await the announcement of the winner of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Sanchez was awarded the title moments later. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss USA contestants take the stage during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Seen here are (front L-R) Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry, Miss Maryland Taylor Burton, Miss Maine Samantha Dahlborg, and Miss Massachusetts Caroline Lunny. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown, and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss USA contestants take the stage during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Seen here are (front L-R) Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry, Miss Maryland Taylor Burton, Miss Maine Samantha Dahlborg, and Miss Massachusetts Caroline Lunny. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown, and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto poses during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto poses during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss South Carolina Christina Zapolski poses during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss South Carolina Christina Zapolski poses during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

2014年 6月 9日
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Fifty-one state titleholders compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the title of Miss USA 2014 during the 63rd annual Miss USA competition. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
