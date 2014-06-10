新科美国小姐 Miss USA 2014
2014年6月8日，美国小姐选美大赛在路易斯安那州首府巴吞鲁日举行。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
经过3个小时的角逐，来自拉斯维加斯、现年24岁的尼亚·桑切斯(Nia Sanchez)战胜其余50名佳丽，成为第63位美国小姐。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
2013年度“美国小姐”艾琳·布莱迪(右)为桑切斯加冕。桑切斯将代表美国参加本年度环球小姐大赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
来自北达科他州的奥德拉·玛丽(Audra Mari)屈居亚军。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
本届选美大赛共有来自哥伦比亚特区和50个州的51位佳丽参赛。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
佳丽们在机智问答、泳装展示和晚装展示几个环节中进行比拼。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
桑切斯参加晚装展示环节的比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
桑切斯参加泳装展示环节的比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
桑切斯除了拥有美丽出众的外表，还是一名跆拳道黑带四段选手。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
路易斯安那州佳丽Brittany Guidry参加晚装展示环节的比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
路易斯安那州佳丽Brittany Guidry参加泳装展示环节的比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
乔治亚州佳丽Tiana Griggs参加晚装展示环节的比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
乔治亚州佳丽Tiana Griggs参加泳装展示环节的比赛。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
宾夕法尼亚州佳丽Valerie Gatto参加晚装展示环节的比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
宾夕法尼亚州佳丽Valerie Gatto参加泳装展示环节的比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
南卡罗来纳州佳丽Christina Zapolski。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
田纳西州佳丽Kristy Landers。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
