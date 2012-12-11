莫言领取2012年诺贝尔文学奖 Mo Yan 2012
2012年诺贝尔奖颁发典礼于12月10日在瑞典首都斯德哥尔摩音乐厅举行，瑞典国王卡尔十六世—古斯塔夫为中国作家莫言颁发了诺贝尔文学奖的奖章和证书。 REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix
诺贝尔文学奖评委会主席佩尔·韦斯特伯格在典礼上致辞时表示，莫言的想象力穿越了人类的历史，他是一位杰出的写实主义者，作品描述了20世纪中国的历史。 REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix
莫言与其他诺贝尔获奖者等待领奖。 REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix
来自瑞典王室、诺贝尔奖评奖机构、各国驻瑞使团和社会各界人士共1,500多人出席了典礼。REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix
在颁奖典礼结束后，莫言携夫人参加在斯德哥尔摩市政厅举行的传统诺贝尔晚宴。REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix
莫言展示其诺贝尔文学奖章。REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix
12月9日，莫言在斯德哥尔摩大学演讲交流，并朗诵自己小说的片段。 REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
12月7日，莫言在瑞典皇家学院进行45分钟的演讲。 REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix
12月7日，莫言在荷尔什比高中展示书法。REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix
12月6日，莫言在瑞典皇家学院出席新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix
