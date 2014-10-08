2014年诺贝尔奖陆续揭晓 Nobel Prize
2014年10月6日，2014年诺贝尔奖项陆续揭晓，三名科学家因LED领域贡献获颁物理学奖，三位科学家因大脑定位系统细胞的研究分享生理学或医学奖。 REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agemore
10月6日，瑞典皇家科学院将2014年诺贝尔生理学或医学奖授予拥有美国和英国国籍的科学家约翰·奥基夫(John O'Keefe)以及挪威科学家夫妇爱德华·莫泽(Edvard Moser)和梅-布里特·莫泽(May-Brimore
诺贝尔奖评选委员会在声明中表示，今年获奖者的研究成就展示了较高认知功能的细胞基础。(拥有美国和英国国籍的科学家约翰·奥基夫) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
贝尔生理学或医学奖奖金共800万瑞典克朗(约110万美元)，奥基夫将获得奖金的一半，莫泽夫妇将共享奖金的另一半。(挪威科学家爱德华·莫泽) REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
莫泽夫妇成为迄今第5对获得诺贝尔奖的夫妻档，而梅-布里特·莫泽也成为第16位在科学领域获得诺贝尔奖的女性以及第11位获得生理学或医学奖的女性。(挪威科学家夫妇爱德华·莫泽和梅-布里特·莫泽) REUTERS/Drago more
10月7日，2014年诺贝尔物理学奖授予两名日本科学家和一名美籍日裔科学家，获奖理由是“研究成果为发明蓝色激光二极管，为LED的发展做出了重要贡献。 ” REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Amore
开发蓝色发光二极管(LED)的日本名城大学终身教授赤崎勇(Isamu Akasaki)，现年85岁。 REUTERS/Kyodo
美国加州大学圣塔芭芭拉分校教授中村修二(Shuji Nakamura)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
名古屋大学教授天野浩(Hiroshi Amano)，三位获奖者将平分800万瑞典克朗(110万美元)奖金。 REUTERS/Kyodo
瑞典皇家科学院在声明中表示，“随着LED灯的问世，我们现在有更持久和更高效的替代光源。” REUTERS/UCSB Photographic Services/Randall Lamb/Lehtikuva
