全球竞争力排行榜 Mcompetitive Knowledge Economy
世界经济论坛公布《全球竞争力报告》显示，瑞士凭借高效、创新和宏观经济稳定性连续第六年位居全球最具竞争力经济体榜首。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
新加坡位列第二名。该组织发布的全球竞争力报告显示，跻身前10名的国家至少是连续第三年保持不变。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
第三名：美国。该论坛基于十几项竞争力指标进行评估，其中包括社会制度、基础设施、卫生和教育、市场规模以及宏观经济环境。 REUTERS/Jim Young
第四名：德国。报告还将一项针对企业领袖的调查纳入考量，用于评估政府效率和透明度。 REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
第五名：芬兰。世界经济论坛最知名的活动是每年的达沃斯论坛，政商界人士在这里交流观点。 REUTERS/Files
第六名：日本。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
第七名：香港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第八名：荷兰。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
第九名：英国。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
第十名：瑞士。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
中国位列第28，上升一个位次。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
今年排名垫底的是几内亚，最近因成为埃博拉疫情源头而受到瞩目。 REUTERS/Ange Aboa
