版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 14:13 BJT

全球竞争力排行榜 Mcompetitive Knowledge Economy

世界经济论坛公布《全球竞争力报告》显示，瑞士凭借高效、创新和宏观经济稳定性连续第六年位居全球最具竞争力经济体榜首。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

世界经济论坛公布《全球竞争力报告》显示，瑞士凭借高效、创新和宏观经济稳定性连续第六年位居全球最具竞争力经济体榜首。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
世界经济论坛公布《全球竞争力报告》显示，瑞士凭借高效、创新和宏观经济稳定性连续第六年位居全球最具竞争力经济体榜首。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 12
新加坡位列第二名。该组织发布的全球竞争力报告显示，跻身前10名的国家至少是连续第三年保持不变。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

新加坡位列第二名。该组织发布的全球竞争力报告显示，跻身前10名的国家至少是连续第三年保持不变。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
新加坡位列第二名。该组织发布的全球竞争力报告显示，跻身前10名的国家至少是连续第三年保持不变。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 12
第三名：美国。该论坛基于十几项竞争力指标进行评估，其中包括社会制度、基础设施、卫生和教育、市场规模以及宏观经济环境。 REUTERS/Jim Young

第三名：美国。该论坛基于十几项竞争力指标进行评估，其中包括社会制度、基础设施、卫生和教育、市场规模以及宏观经济环境。 REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第三名：美国。该论坛基于十几项竞争力指标进行评估，其中包括社会制度、基础设施、卫生和教育、市场规模以及宏观经济环境。 REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 12
第四名：德国。报告还将一项针对企业领袖的调查纳入考量，用于评估政府效率和透明度。 REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

第四名：德国。报告还将一项针对企业领袖的调查纳入考量，用于评估政府效率和透明度。 REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第四名：德国。报告还将一项针对企业领袖的调查纳入考量，用于评估政府效率和透明度。 REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
4 / 12
第五名：芬兰。世界经济论坛最知名的活动是每年的达沃斯论坛，政商界人士在这里交流观点。 REUTERS/Files

第五名：芬兰。世界经济论坛最知名的活动是每年的达沃斯论坛，政商界人士在这里交流观点。 REUTERS/Files

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第五名：芬兰。世界经济论坛最知名的活动是每年的达沃斯论坛，政商界人士在这里交流观点。 REUTERS/Files
Close
5 / 12
第六名：日本。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

第六名：日本。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第六名：日本。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
6 / 12
第七名：香港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

第七名：香港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第七名：香港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 12
第八名：荷兰。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

第八名：荷兰。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第八名：荷兰。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 12
第九名：英国。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

第九名：英国。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第九名：英国。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 12
第十名：瑞士。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

第十名：瑞士。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
第十名：瑞士。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 12
中国位列第28，上升一个位次。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

中国位列第28，上升一个位次。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
中国位列第28，上升一个位次。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 12
今年排名垫底的是几内亚，最近因成为埃博拉疫情源头而受到瞩目。 REUTERS/Ange Aboa

今年排名垫底的是几内亚，最近因成为埃博拉疫情源头而受到瞩目。 REUTERS/Ange Aboa

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
今年排名垫底的是几内亚，最近因成为埃博拉疫情源头而受到瞩目。 REUTERS/Ange Aboa
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 3日
朝鲜加强游客手机管理 NK SIM

朝鲜加强游客手机管理 NK SIM

朝鲜目前仅允许外国游客使用的手机SIM卡在境内逗留期间有效，一旦离境SIM卡就会被注销。

2014年 9月 3日
24小时时事新闻(9月3日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月3日) 24hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 2日
香港“抗命”游行 HK Suffrage

香港“抗命”游行 HK Suffrage

中国全国人大公布关于香港特首普选问题的决定后，数千港人集会抗议。

2014年 9月 2日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐