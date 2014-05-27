印度总理莫迪称将书写“光辉未来” Modi Sworn In 2014
2014年4月26日，印度人民党党首莫迪(Narendra Modi)在新德里宣誓就任成为印度第15任总理，承诺将建立一个“强大和具包容性”的印度，且组建了一个人数比前任少很多的精简内阁。 REUTERS/Adnan Amore
约4000名宾客见证莫迪就职，是印度总统府历来最盛大活动。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
新一届内阁成员45人与莫迪一起完成就职仪式，由23位部长与22位政务次长组成。这是印度独立后部会总数最少的内阁。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
新德里首度邀请南亚区域合作协会另外7个成员国政府领导人出席总理宣誓仪式，其中6国总理或总统亲自出席，其中包括印度“宿敌”、巴基斯坦总理谢里夫(右)。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
现年63岁的莫迪身穿米白色及膝宽长衫外罩、米色背心搭配窄版长裤的传统服饰参加就职典礼。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
在印度总统穆克吉(左)的监誓下，莫迪宣誓就任总理。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
印度前总理辛格与妻子出席莫迪的就职典礼。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
当天，莫迪在就职典礼前前往泰姬陵拜祭圣雄甘地。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
昌迪加尔，莫迪的支持者们分发糖果庆祝。 REUTERS/Ajay Verma
孟买，民众头戴莫迪肖像面具参加庆祝仪式。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
新德里，莫迪的支持者燃放烟花庆祝。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
