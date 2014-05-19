印度进入“莫迪时代” Modi wins India election
2014年5月16，印度人民院(议会下院)选举投票结果揭晓，印度人民党以压倒性优势赢得大选，该党总理候选人莫迪(Narendra Modi)将出任下一任总理。(莫迪在自己的选区庆祝胜利。) REUTERS/Amit Damore
莫迪以30年来最大的一场选举胜利，击败执政的国大党，结束了尼赫鲁-甘地王朝。(印度艾哈迈达巴德)REUTERS/Stringer
成百上千的印度民众挤在新德里的街道上，迎接莫迪胜利进军首都。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
莫迪接受母亲的祈福。REUTERS/Amit Dave
选举结果公布后，莫迪联盟共计获得约337席，这是1984年英迪拉甘地遇刺后其子拉吉夫甘地上台以来结果最为分明的一场选举。REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
莫迪所在的人民党赢得的议会席位数目是国大党的六倍以上，在印度由联合政府执政25年后，首次出现了一个议会多数政府。(阿拉哈巴德民众头戴莫迪面具庆祝。)REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
三次担任古吉拉特邦首席部长的莫迪一直被排除在中央政府权力核心之外。(新德里，一名莫迪的支持者在签名板上留言。)REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
作为低种姓家族路边茶贩的儿子，莫迪的掌权标志着由印度独立英雄、首任总理贾瓦哈拉尔·尼赫鲁的后人主导政坛的时代结束。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
莫迪赢得一边倒的胜利，可为他提供足够空间，推进现任总理辛格在23年前开始而最近几年陷入停滞的改革。(古吉拉特邦巴罗达，民众欢呼庆祝莫迪赢得大选。)REUTERS/Amit Dave
莫迪在古吉拉特邦瓦多达拉对支持者发表讲话时承诺，要努力“实现12亿人民的梦想”。(艾哈迈达巴德) REUTERS/Amit Dave
