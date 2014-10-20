香港“占中”危机继续 Mongkok HK
香港“占中”示威活动进入第四周，对峙气氛浓重。(摄于10月19日，旺角街头。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月19日，香港“占中”集会者集结旺角，企图再次冲击警方防线。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
“占中”集会者除了戴上眼罩、口罩和头盔等基本装备外，还有人把胶卷成筒状包裹双手，同时绑上饮料瓶等物品作防御,以同警察对抗。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警方筑起人墙，严阵以待。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港特区政府计划10月21日与学联进行对话，届时对话将进行直播。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
19日凌晨，约1,000名示威者在旺角发起新的攻击，他们带着头盔和护目镜，蜂拥向前去抢夺阻挡他们的金属路障。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
许多警察(左)向举着雨伞进行自卫的示威者挥动警棍。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月17日，香港警方清除示威者在旺角设置的非法路障，部分交通干道恢复通车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
示威者当晚发起报复反击，大批人群响应网络号召向旺角聚集，驱赶汽车、冲击警察、拆毁公物、设置路障，重占部分路段。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
17日晚至18日凌晨，弥敦道与亚皆老街交叉的十字路口，成为冲突焦点。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
警方多次警告，展示警告横额、施放胡椒喷剂、使用警棍，但示威者拒绝听从。在 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名示威者被警方带走。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
持续两晚的冲突中据报有数十人受伤，当中包括22名警察。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
8月中国全国人大决定，从2017年起香港特别行政区长官选举可以实行普选产生的办法，行政长官候选人为二到三名，均须获得提名委员会全体委员半数以上的支持。(摄于10月17日，旺角地区。) REUTERS/Carlos Barmore
学联等占领人士要求实现全面民主。（10月17日，一名示威在旺角地区与警方对峙。） REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
