墨国猫咪选市长 A Cat Running for Mayor in Mexico

A woman holds photographs of Morris the Cat in a store in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz, June 13, 2013. Morris is running for mayor in the upcoming July elections with the slogan "Tired of voting for rats?" (rats used as an expression for corrupt politicians). Morris was created by a group of citizens who were displeased with their local politicians and has already over 110,000 Facebook likes, more than his human competitors, according to local media. The writing on the stickers reads "No more rats, Morris, the candicat." REUTERS/Oscar Martinez (MEXICO - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS SOCIETY ANIMALS)

