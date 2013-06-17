墨国猫咪选市长 A Cat Running for Mayor in Mexico
Propaganda for mayoral candidate Morris the Cat is pictured at his home in Xalapa, capital of the state of Vermore
A woman holds photographs of Morris the Cat in a store in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz, June 13, 2more
A man holds a shirt with an image of Morris the Cat in a store in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz, Jumore
Stickers of Morris the Cat are displayed in a store in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz, June 13, 2013more
Mayoral candidate Morris the Cat is held by his owner at his home in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz more
Mayoral candidate Morris the Cat is seen at his home in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz June 15, 2013more
Mayoral candidate Morris the Cat sits on a ladder in his home in Xalapa, capital of the state of Veracruz Junemore
上海电影节群星璀璨 Shanghai International Film Festival
(Reuters) -为期九天的第十六届上海国际电影节15日揭幕，包括美国着名导演奥利弗・斯通、香港演员周润发等在内，400余位中外影人踏上星光熠熠的“亚洲第一红毯”。
英王妃孕味时尚风 The pregnant princess
(Reuters) -凯特王妃怀有身孕后仍频频在各种活动中亮相，随着腹部渐渐凸显，身为英国全民时尚偶像的她俨然又掀起一股“孕时尚”风潮。
本周中国区精选(6月7日-14日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
默多克已提请与邓文迪离婚 Rupert and Wendi split
(Reuters) -新闻集团首席执行官默多克已提请与妻子邓文迪离婚，新闻集团已证实了该消息。
精选图集
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.