莫斯科航展开幕 Moscow Air Show
2013年8月27日，第11届莫斯科国际航空航天展览会在莫斯科郊外的茹科夫斯基市开幕。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
本次航展为期6天，吸引了来自43个国家的270多家航空航天企业参加，看点包括精彩纷呈的飞行表演，以及各种新式装备的展示。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
最为抢眼的是首次以编队形式进行空中飞行表演的俄最新第五代战机T50。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
“俄罗斯勇士”和“雨燕”特技飞行队上演阵容整齐、色彩亮丽的编队特技飞行。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄罗斯主力战机米格-29进行精彩的特技表演。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄罗斯“金鹰”特技飞行队进行飞行表演。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
米格-29及苏-27战机在空中飞行。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄罗斯总理梅德韦杰夫出席航展开幕式并观展，他在致辞中称，俄政府极其重视高新技术产业现代化，必须尽一切努力保持俄罗斯航空技术的领先地位。REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
梅德韦杰夫坐在苏霍伊超级喷气机-100上。 REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
推销者们踩着滑板进行宣传。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
