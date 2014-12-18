卢布“寒潮”中的莫斯科
2014年12月17日，莫斯科街头的一个汇率显示牌。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
12月17日，民众聚集在一个货币兑换处。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
12月16日，一栋大厦前台展示的汇率牌。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
12月17日，地下通道的一家服装店外堆积着人体模特。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
12月12日，通过外汇抵押贷款的民众举行示威活动，该女子的标语牌上写着“银行使我们变成了乞丐”。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
12月12日，抗议者因卢布大幅贬值面临着很大的风险。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
11月28日，一名员工在超市为蔬菜商品分类。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
11月28日，一家超市的内部景观。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
11月12日，一家商店橱窗上张贴打折信息。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
11月12日，一名男子经过一家打折的商店。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
12月15日，莫斯科街头一景。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
12月12日，工人施工建设一座清真寺。REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
10月29日，俄罗斯石油公司的一家加油站。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
