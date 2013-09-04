探秘莫斯科地铁 Moscow Metro
莫斯科地铁是世界上规模最大的地铁之一，也是世界上使用效率第二高的地下轨道系统(第一为纽约)。(摄于2013年8月17日，新镇站。)REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
莫斯科地铁考虑了战时的防护要求，可供400余万居民掩蔽之用。(阿尔巴特站 入口) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
莫斯科地铁线路全长为277.9公里，共有12条线路及171个车站，主要结构为中心向四周辐射状，每天运送乘客达900多万人次。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
1935年5月15日，苏联政府出于军事方面的考虑，正式开通莫斯科地铁。1962年，世界上最早的行车自动化系统在莫斯科地铁试用。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
莫斯科地铁被公认为世界上最漂亮的地铁，地铁站的建筑造型各异、华丽典雅，宛如一座座魅力无穷的“地下艺术宫殿”。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
和平大道地铁站主要以大理石雕刻为主，连接柱头和拱顶的浮雕所用建材为陶瓷，十分罕见。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
马雅可夫斯基车站内的每个天花板挖空的圆顶都有不同的马赛克拼贴，讲述俄罗斯的历史和风土民情。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
来自乌拉尔山、阿尔泰、中亚、高加索及乌克兰等二十多种不同产地的大理石及各种矿石，铺满了车站的大厅。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
精美的大理石艺术雕像、浮雕，典雅的吊灯、玻璃拼花以及站台顶部代表建筑者精湛技艺的马赛克镶嵌画，使车站仿佛成了一座艺术博物馆。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
新镇站则以拉脱维雅首府里加名匠制作的有色玻璃为主要特色。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
列宁图书馆站内的浮雕。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
共青团地铁站处于莫斯科最繁忙的交通枢纽——共青团广场，计主题是展示爱国史，激发人们对俄罗斯的未来充满向往。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
白俄罗斯地铁站通道内的白俄罗斯游击队员青铜塑像。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
相传摸摸革命广场站内的铜像狗头，可带来好运。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
地铁站内的书报亭。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一列地铁驶入列宁图书馆站。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
乘客搭乘地铁。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
车厢一隅。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
富有特色的站内座椅。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
