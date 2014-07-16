莫斯科地铁列车脱轨 伤亡严重 Moscow subway derails
俄罗斯紧急情况部称，15日早高峰发生的莫斯科地铁列车脱轨事故导致12人丧生，最多120人受伤。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
俄罗斯调查委员会表示，正在调查事故的原因。似乎没有误操作的嫌疑。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
莫斯科城市运输服务发言人对国际文传电讯社称，受影响的地铁站内所有乘客在中午前都已被疏散，驳回了一些乘客仍被困在地下的报导。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
受伤的乘客被用担架抬出地铁站。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
直升机将伤势最重的乘客送往医院。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
一些乘客被救上地面后看似吓坏了，有人在哭泣。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
调查人员称，电涌导致地铁列车骤停，一些车厢出轨。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
救援人员搬运伤员。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
一架直升机在地铁站附近准备降落。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
救援人员在地铁站外等待。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
地铁站外停放着救护车。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
救援人员抬着一名伤员。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
