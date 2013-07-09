斯诺登在哪里？ The Moscow Terminal
美国国家安全局承包商前雇员斯诺登于6月23日离开香港抵达莫斯科，目前仍滞留在莫斯科谢列梅捷沃(Sheremetyevo)机场的中转区，希望能前往一个给予自己政治庇护的国家，不被遣返回美国接受指控。REUTERS/Tatymore
目前，连续多天驻扎在机场、希望找到斯诺登的记者们早已打包离开。斯诺登因披露美国机密网络监控项目，目前正被美国通缉。(记者拍摄一架前往古巴哈瓦那的飞机。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
这些天，斯诺登成了很多候机乘客打发无聊时间的消遣，他们都试图发现他的踪迹。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
委内瑞拉、玻利维亚、尼加拉瓜等拉美三国领导人已表示将向斯诺登提供庇护。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
当斯诺登最终离开莫斯科谢列梅捷沃机场的中转区时，这里将失去它最大的吸引力。 REUTERS/Stringer
莫斯科谢列梅捷沃机场的中转区布满了迷宫般的走廊、休息室、快餐厅以及免税店。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
现年30岁的斯诺登或许依然藏身在一个秘密区域，或许是地下，或许每天都在转移，避免被发现。REUTERS/Stringer
一名男子在中转区阅读导航信息板。 REUTERS/Stringer
乘客在中转区候机。REUTERS/Stringer
乘客趴在椅子上睡觉。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
谢列梅捷沃机场一景。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
乘客候机时打发时间。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
机场中转区。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
谢列梅捷沃机场的一处休息区。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
机场一家咖啡馆的电视屏幕上播放斯诺登的新闻。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
谢列梅捷沃机场宾馆“Air Express”的前台区域。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
宾馆“Air Express”的前台电视屏幕上播放斯诺登的新闻。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
一名记者入住的宾馆房间。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
一名清洁工打扫宾馆房间。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
谢列梅捷沃机场的外部景观。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
