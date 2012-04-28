全球最美女人榜 Most Beautiful Woman
美国《人物》杂志近日公布2012年全球最美人物排行榜，“巧克力美人”碧昂斯首度荣登榜首，成为全球最美女人。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
碧昂斯是16座格莱美音乐奖得主，《人物》杂志称30岁的碧昂斯是天生艺人，也是时尚指标。 REUTERS/Andina/Handout
碧昂斯表示，现在的自己是以前所展现不出来的美，因为她现在有了女儿，直到现在才明白她自己在这个世界上的价值。碧昂斯今年1月生下掌上明珠布鲁艾薇升格为人母。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2010年2月3日，美国纽约，碧昂斯在梅西百货公司促销个人香水“Heat”。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2009年9月13日，纽约，碧昂斯在MTV音乐录像带颁奖典礼上表演。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
哥伦比亚美女索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)排名第二位，主演的美剧《摩登家庭》全球大热。39岁的维加拉以性感身材著称，已有一个20岁的儿子，并对此非常自豪。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
第三名：南非女星查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)，与爱尔兰演员斯图尔特·汤森德结束9年的恋爱关系后，上月宣布领养一个男婴，开始步入妈妈行列。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第四名：英国巨星菲尔·柯林斯之女丽莉(Lily Collins)，集高贵典雅于一身，2009年与桑德拉·布洛克合演《弱点》引起影坛关注。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第五名：玛德琳·斯托(Madeleine Stowe)，曾出演过《危险第三情》及《大地英豪》。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
第六名：美剧《广告狂人》中的女星克里斯蒂娜·汉卓克斯(Christina Hendricks)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第七名：米歇尔·威廉姆斯(Michelle Williams)，在影片《与梦露的一周》中有精彩表现。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第八名：《碟中谍4》中的性感女星宝拉·巴顿(Paula Patton)。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
第九名：美国乡村歌手、唱作达人米兰达·兰贝特(Miranda Lambert)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第十名：英国王妃凯特·米德尔顿。自去年4月与威廉王子结婚后，凯特已被封为剑桥公爵夫人凯瑟琳。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie
