2012年 4月 28日

全球最美女人榜 Most Beautiful Woman

《人物》杂志近日公布2012年度全球最美人物排行榜，流行天后碧昂斯首度荣登榜首，成为全球最美的女人。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
碧昂斯是16座格莱美音乐奖得主，《人物》杂志称30岁的碧昂斯是天生的艺人，也是时尚的风向标。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
碧昂斯今年1月生下掌上明珠布鲁艾薇，升级为辣妈。 REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
碧昂斯与丈夫、美国说唱音乐人Jay-Z曾荣登福布斯年度最能赚钱的夫妻排行榜。 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
碧昂斯宣传个人香水“Heat”。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第二名：哥伦比亚美女索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)，主演的美剧《摩登家庭》全球大热。39岁的维加拉以性感身材著称，已有一个20岁的儿子，并对此非常自豪。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第三名：南非美女查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)，结束与爱尔兰演员斯图尔特·汤森德9年的恋爱关系后，上月宣布领养一个男婴，开始步入妈妈行列。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第四名：英国大歌星菲尔·柯林斯之女丽莉(Lily Collins)，集高贵典雅于一身，2009年与桑德拉·布洛克合演《弱点》引起影坛关注。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第五名：玛德琳·斯托(Madeleine Stowe)，近期凭借ABC剧集《复仇》入围艾美奖。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第六名：美剧《广告狂人》中性感女星克里斯蒂娜·汉卓克斯(Christina Hendricks)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第七名：《与梦露的一周》女星米歇尔·威廉姆斯(Michelle Williams)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第八名：《碟中谍4》中的火辣女星宝拉·帕顿(Paula Patton)。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第九名：美国乡村女歌手，唱作达人米兰达·兰伯特(Miranda Lambert)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
第十名：英国剑桥公爵夫人凯瑟琳。 REUTERS/Chris Wattie

2012年 4月 28日 星期六
