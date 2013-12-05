全球最腐败国家榜单 Most corrupt nations
2013年12月4日，国际性反腐败组织“透明国际”最新公布的调查数据显示，索马里、朝鲜和阿富汗并列为世界上最腐败的国家。在去年底排名中，这三个国家的清廉度也是并列倒数第一。(索马里得分为8分。) REUTERS/Tobimore
总部设在德国柏林的非政府组织“透明国际”1995年首次发布“贪污感知指数”，在同类指数中，该指数受关注度最高。(朝鲜得分为8分。) REUTERS/KCNA
“透明国际”对177个国家的公共部门贪污进行调查，并根据调查结果进行排名，其中“0”表示“极度腐败”，而“100”为“非常清廉”。(阿富汗得分为8分。) REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
第四名：苏丹，得分为11分。“透明国际”的调查数据来源包括从各种民调、国际论坛及各种组织的资料中提取的对各国腐败程度的评判，如世界银行、世界经济论坛和经济学人智库等。 REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Famore
第五名：南苏丹，得分为14分。“透明国际”最新调查结果表明，177个国家中超三分之二的国家存在“不可接受水平”的“滥用权力、秘密交易和贿赂”。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
第六名：利比亚，得分为15分。“贪污感知指数”反映的是一个国家政府官员的廉洁程度和受贿状况，以企业家、风险分析家、一般民众为调查对象，据他们的经验和感觉对各国进行评分，得分越高，表示腐败程度越低。 REUTERS/Zohmore
第七名：伊拉克，得分为16分。在调查中，70%的国家得分在50或50以下。“透明国际”主席拉贝勒表示，2013年“贪污感知指数”显示，所有的国家都在面临着政府层面的腐败威胁。 REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudamore
乌兹别克斯坦、土库曼斯坦和叙利亚三国均以17分并列第八名。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
本年度最不腐败的国家是丹麦和新西兰，两国得分都为91。(土库曼斯坦，得分17分。) REUTERS/Stringer
调查结果还显示，在叙利亚等正陷于冲突的国家，贪污腐败和滥用职权现象最为严重。(叙利亚，得分为17分。) REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
中国得分为40分，在177个国家中与希腊并列第80位。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
作为全球最大的经济体，美国以73分排名第19位。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
