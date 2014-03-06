全球生活成本榜 Expensive Cities 2014
经济学人信息部发布全球生活成本排行榜，新加坡取代东京，成为外派人员生活成本最高的城市，主要是因为新元升值、公共事业费用高、买车费用贵等。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
法国巴黎排名上升六位，成为外派人员生活成本第二高城市。经济学人信息部称，这部分反映出欧洲经济有所复苏。 RETUERS/Charles Platiau
第三名：挪威奥斯陆。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
第四名：瑞士苏黎世。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
第五名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
委内瑞拉加拉加斯、瑞士日内瓦、澳大利亚墨尔本、日本东京并列第六名。REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
第十名：丹麦哥本哈根。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
印度孟买是外派人员生活成本最低的城市，这一定程度上与当地政府对一些产品提供补贴以及当地工资低有关。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
受到货币增值和通胀压力的驱使，中国城市的排名都有所提升，在中国大陆上海的生活成本最高，排名第二十一，已超过纽约。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
天津是这些大陆城市中生活最划算的。 REUTERS/Lotte Department Store/Handout
北京排名第四十七位。REUTERS/Jason Lee
香港全球排名第十三。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
下一个
图说两会 2014 NPC&CPPCC
(Reuters) - 备受关注的中国两会3月3日开幕，这不仅是新一届政府施政一年后首次交“答卷”，更承载着热切的改革期盼。
日内瓦车展 Geneva Auto Show 2014
(Reuters) - 第84届日内瓦车展正式拉开帷幕，共有70余款首发新车，而这些新车之中有接近30款量产车型随后会进入中国销售。
图说两会 2014 NPC&CPPCC
(Reuters) - 备受关注的中国两会于3月3日开幕，不仅是新一届政府的首次“主角秀”，更承载着众多的改革期盼。
香奈儿进超市 Chanel Shopping
(Reuters) - 在巴黎时装周应接不暇的各大品牌发布会中，香奈儿的秀场总是别出心裁独树一帜。今年，着名设计师卡尔·拉格菲尔德(Karl Lagerfeld)将位于巴黎大展览馆(又名大皇宫)的秀场变身为一个大超市。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.