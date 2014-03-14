版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 14:36 BJT

外派人员生活成本城市榜 Expensive Cities 2014

经济学人信息部发布全球生活成本排行榜，新加坡取代东京，成为外派人员生活成本最高的城市，主要是因为新元升值、公共事业费用高、买车费用贵等。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
法国巴黎排名上升六位，成为外派人员生活成本第二高城市。经济学人信息部称，这部分反映出欧洲经济有所复苏。 RETUERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
第三名：挪威奥斯陆。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
第四名：瑞士苏黎世。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
第五名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
委内瑞拉加拉加斯、瑞士日内瓦、澳大利亚墨尔本、日本东京并列第六名。REUTERS/Edwin Montilva

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
第十名：丹麦哥本哈根。REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
印度孟买是外派人员生活成本最低的城市，这一定程度上与当地政府对一些产品提供补贴以及当地工资低有关。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
受到货币增值和通胀压力的驱使，中国城市的排名都有所提升，在中国大陆上海的生活成本最高，排名第二十一，已超过纽约。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
天津是这些大陆城市中生活最划算的。 REUTERS/Lotte Department Store/Handout

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
北京排名第四十七位。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
香港全球排名第十三。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 3月 6日 星期四
