身价最高的世界杯球队 Most Expensive FIFA Teams
福布斯网站近日公布本届巴西世界杯身价最高的国家队，巴西国足以7.18亿美元位居榜首。巴西队身价最高的球员是射手内马尔，为8800万美元。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
西班牙以6.74亿美元位居第二，其身价最高的球员是伊涅斯塔，身价为7500万美元。
阿根廷以6.54亿美元位居第三。梅西为其身价最高的球员，达1.63亿美元。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
第四名：德国队，价值为6.22亿美元。格策以6100万美元的身价称霸德国队。 REUTERS/Forbes.com
第五名：法国队，身价为5.55亿美元。博格巴以6100万美元的身价成为法国队身价最高的球员。 REUTERS/Forbes.com
第六名：英格兰队，价值4.93亿美元。身价最高球员鲁尼为6100万美元。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
第七名：比利时队，价值为4.68亿美元。阿扎尔以6100万美元的身价居首。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
第八名：意大利队，价值为4.49亿美元。其中巴洛特利身价最高，为4100万美元。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff
第九名：葡萄牙队，价值4亿美元。其中C罗身价为1.36亿美元。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
第十名：俄罗斯，价值为2.62亿美元。门将阿金费耶夫以2700万美元的身价居首。 REUTERS/Forbes.com
