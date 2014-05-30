版本:
图片 | 2014年 5月 30日 星期五 14:19 BJT

全美最被讨厌的人 Most hated men in USA

根据E-Poll公司的市场调研，快船队现任老板斯特林以92%的厌恶率高居榜首，成为全美最被讨厌的人。斯特林本月因种族歧视言论曝光，遭到外界口诛笔伐。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
以“旁氏骗局”非法敛财被曝光的伯纳德·麦道夫，以90%的厌恶率位居第二。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
第三名：杀妻后逍遥法外的前美国橄榄球运动员O.J.辛普森，厌恶率为88%。。 REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
天王迈克尔·杰克逊的私人医生康拉德·墨菲并列第三名。 REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
第五名：因行为不检而臭名昭著的小天王贾斯汀·比伯，厌恶率为86%。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
第六名：被控谋杀罪名成立的美国传奇音乐制作人菲尔·斯派特。 REUTERS/California Department of Corrections

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
第七名：前新英格兰爱国者队阿伦·赫纳德兹，他对于自己犯下的一级谋杀罪拒不承认，厌恶率为81%。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder7

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
第八名：好莱坞问题女星林赛·罗韩的父亲迈克尔·罗韩，经常在媒体面前公开爆料女儿的“隐私”。 REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
第九名：因性丑闻辞职的前美国纽约州州长埃利奥特·斯皮策。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2014年 5月 30日 星期五
