美国最具影响力名人榜 Influential Celebrity
《福布斯》杂志公布“美国最具影响力名人”榜单，美国著名主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)连续第二年荣登榜首。奥普拉2011年停播了其最富盛名的日播脱口秀节目“奥普拉秀”，随后她推出了奥普拉电视网，主要播出more
知名导演史蒂文·斯皮尔伯格(Steven Spielberg)排名第二。该榜单包括了超过7,500位名人，是根据E-Poll市场调查公司(E-Poll Market Research)对美国人进行的调查结果而得出的。 Rmore
传奇电影导演马丁·斯科塞斯(Martin Scorsese)排在第三位。REUTERS/Phil Klein
第四名：曾拍过《阿波罗十三号》、《圣诞怪杰》等片的朗·霍华德(Ron Howard)。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
第五名：《夺宝奇兵》和《星球大战》的导演乔治·卢卡斯(George Lucas)(右)。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
第六名：梅赫迈特·奥兹医生(Dr Mehmet Oz)。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
第七名：美国广播公司(ABC)电视网资深主播芭芭拉·沃尔特斯(Barbara Walters)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第八名：美国流行乐队U2主唱Bono。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第九名：美国最有影响力的个人财顾问之一苏茜·欧曼(Suze Orman)。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
第十名：克林特·伊斯特伍德(Clint Eastwood)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
海派宠物狗嘉年华 Shanghai's Dog Show
(Reuters) - 一年一度的上海国际宠物犬博览会于3月15日至17日在上海世博展览馆举行，3000只品种各异、憨态可掬的萌犬齐聚一堂，让爱犬人士大饱眼福。
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
三星Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5大比拼 Samsung & Apple
(Reuters) - 三星电子首发最新旗舰手机Galaxy S4，拥有更大屏幕，且具备手势控制等人性化功能，意欲在苹果的本土市场与其一较高下。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（5）
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
