《时代》年度百大影响力人物 Most influential people
《时代》杂志公布2013年度全球百大最有影响力人物名单，入选者分为五个类别各国领袖、业界巨头、艺术家、全球偶像以及先锋人士。(欧美乐坛“流行天后”碧昂斯的丈夫、说唱歌手Jay-Z。)REUTERS/Carlo Allegmore
社交网站Facebook首席运营官雪莉·桑德伯格(Sheryl Sandberg)。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
重量级的美国共和党参议员兰德·保罗(Rand Paul)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
美国白宫高级顾问瓦莱丽·贾勒特(Valerie Jarrett)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
NBA球星勒布朗·詹姆斯(LeBron James)。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
去年被巴基斯坦塔利班枪手枪伤的巴基斯坦15岁少女玛拉拉(Malala Yousufzai)。 REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham
美国R&B歌手弗兰克·奥申(Frank Ocean)。REUTERS/Mike Blake
第85届奥斯卡金像奖最佳女主角获得者詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
优衣库母公司日本迅销公司(Fast Retailing)董事长柳井正((Tadashi Yanai)。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
美国著名服装设计师迈克·科尔斯(Michael Kors)。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
莉娜·杜汉姆(Lena Dunham)，自导自演自编HBO出品的讲述当代女性屌丝生活的《衰姐们》(Girls)。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
中国网球选手李娜。 REUTERS/David Gray
美国全国步枪协会执行长拉皮耶(Wayne LaPierre)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
新任教皇弗朗西斯一世(Pope Francis)。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
雅虎CEO玛丽莎·梅耶尔(Marissa Mayer)。 REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
美国第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
美国民营空间探索公司SpaceX和电动跑车制造商Tesla的首席执行官艾伦·马斯克(Elon Musk)。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
挪威棋手卡尔森(Magnus Carlsen)。 REUTERS/Vincent West
绿光资本创始人、苹果股东大卫·埃因霍恩(David Einhorn)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
美国加州女检察长卡玛拉·哈里斯(Kamala Harris)。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
朝鲜最高领导人金正恩(Kim Jong-un)。 REUTERS/KCNA
美国流行小天王贾斯汀·廷伯雷克(Justin Timberlake)。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
中国国家主席习近平。 REUTERS/David Moir
中国第一夫人彭丽媛。 REUTERS/Stringer
“今日秀”新主持吉米·法伦(Jimmy Fallon)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第85届奥斯卡金像奖最佳男主角获得者丹尼尔·戴·刘易斯(Daniel Day-Lewis)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
英国剑桥公爵夫人凯瑟琳。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
巴西联邦最高法院院长若阿金·巴尔博扎(Joaquim Barbosa)。 REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
创业集资网站Kickstarter华裔创办人派瑞·陈(Perry Chen)。 REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
知名经纪人斯库特·布劳恩(Scooter Braun)。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
AC米兰前锋巴洛特利(Mario Balotelli)。 REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
