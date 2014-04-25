版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 15:53 BJT

最有影响力名人 Most influential people 2014

《时代》杂志发布2014年全球最具影响力的百大人物榜单，流行天后碧昂斯登上封面。碧昂斯如今是Parkwood娱乐公司总裁。去年12月，她发布一张完整且所有曲目拍完音乐录影带的专辑，在一定程度上重写了音乐行规以及销售记录。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
NBA球星锋贾森·科林斯(JasonCollins)。榜单共分为5大类：业界巨人、先锋人物、艺术家、领袖、名人。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
男星本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·博拉(Mary Barra)。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
美国影坛长青树罗伯特·雷德福(Robert Redford)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
腾讯董事会主席兼CEO马化腾。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
著名购物网站Net-A-Porter创始人纳塔利·马斯耐特(Natalie Massenet)。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
美国《深夜秀》主持人赛斯·梅耶斯(Seth Meyers)。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
美国国务卿克里(John Kerry)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
23岁印尼女佣Erwiana Sulistyaningsih，去年5月中首度到香港工作，受雇于将军澳一户罗姓家庭，因遭受雇主虐待而引发国际关注。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
美联储主席叶伦(Janet Yellen)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
美国证券交易委员会(SEC)主席玛丽·乔·怀特(Mary Jo White)。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
《冰雪奇缘》歌曲作者罗伯特·洛佩兹(Robert Lopez)和克里斯汀·安徒生·洛佩兹(Kristen Anderson-Lopez)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
俄罗斯总统普京。 REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
教皇弗朗西斯一世。REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

2014年 4月 25日 星期五
