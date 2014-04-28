《时代》全球最具影响力百人榜 Most influential people 2014
《时代》杂志发布2014年全球最具影响力的百大人物榜单，流行天后碧昂斯登上封面。碧昂斯如今是Parkwood娱乐公司总裁。去年12月，她发布一张完整且所有曲目拍完音乐录影带的专辑，在一定程度上重写了音乐行规以及销售记录。more
NBA球星锋贾森·科林斯(JasonCollins)。榜单共分为5大类：业界巨人、先锋人物、艺术家、领袖、名人。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
中国国家主席习近平。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
男星本尼迪克特·康伯巴奇(Benedict Cumberbatch)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·博拉(Mary Barra)。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
美国影坛长青树罗伯特·雷德福(Robert Redford)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
腾讯董事会主席兼CEO马化腾。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
著名购物网站Net-A-Porter创始人纳塔利·马斯耐特(Natalie Massenet)。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
美国《深夜秀》主持人赛斯·梅耶斯(Seth Meyers)。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
美国国务卿克里(John Kerry)。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
23岁印尼女佣Erwiana Sulistyaningsih，去年5月中首度到香港工作，受雇于将军澳一户罗姓家庭，因遭受雇主虐待而引发国际关注。REUTERS/Stringer
美联储主席叶伦(Janet Yellen)。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
美国证券交易委员会(SEC)主席玛丽·乔·怀特(Mary Jo White)。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
《冰雪奇缘》歌曲作者罗伯特·洛佩兹(Robert Lopez)和克里斯汀·安徒生·洛佩兹(Kristen Anderson-Lopez)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
俄罗斯总统普京。 REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL
教皇弗朗西斯一世。REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
中国影星姚晨。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
阿里巴巴集团创办人马云。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
(Reuters) -《时代》杂志发布2014年全球最具影响力的百大人物榜单，上榜的人物包括政治领导人、艺术家以及商业人士。
