版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 30日 星期五 15:06 BJT

全球宜居城市排行榜 Most Livable City

根据《经济学人》公布的最新调查显示，澳大利亚墨尔本连续三年蝉联全球最宜居城市榜榜首。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

根据《经济学人》公布的最新调查显示，澳大利亚墨尔本连续三年蝉联全球最宜居城市榜榜首。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
根据《经济学人》公布的最新调查显示，澳大利亚墨尔本连续三年蝉联全球最宜居城市榜榜首。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 13
第二名：奥地利首都维也纳。《经济学人》根据各地区的政治社会稳定性、医疗保健、文化与环境、教育，以及基础设施等五大指标评分。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

第二名：奥地利首都维也纳。《经济学人》根据各地区的政治社会稳定性、医疗保健、文化与环境、教育，以及基础设施等五大指标评分。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第二名：奥地利首都维也纳。《经济学人》根据各地区的政治社会稳定性、医疗保健、文化与环境、教育，以及基础设施等五大指标评分。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
2 / 13
第三名：加拿大温哥华。 REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files

第三名：加拿大温哥华。 REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第三名：加拿大温哥华。 REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
Close
3 / 13
第四名：加拿大多伦多。报告表示，多伦多与温哥华今年政治稳定﹑医疗服务及教育方面都获满分。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

第四名：加拿大多伦多。报告表示，多伦多与温哥华今年政治稳定﹑医疗服务及教育方面都获满分。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第四名：加拿大多伦多。报告表示，多伦多与温哥华今年政治稳定﹑医疗服务及教育方面都获满分。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 13
第五名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark

第五名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第五名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
5 / 13
澳大利亚阿德莱德并列第五名。在参与调查的城市中，澳大利亚本年度有4个城市登上榜单前10名。 REUTERS/David Gray

澳大利亚阿德莱德并列第五名。在参与调查的城市中，澳大利亚本年度有4个城市登上榜单前10名。 REUTERS/David Gray

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
澳大利亚阿德莱德并列第五名。在参与调查的城市中，澳大利亚本年度有4个城市登上榜单前10名。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 13
第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
7 / 13
第八名：芬兰首都赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Bob Strong

第八名：芬兰首都赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Bob Strong

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第八名：芬兰首都赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
8 / 13
第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
9 / 13
第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 13
台北排名第61位，也被评为是过去5年进步显著的城市之一。 REUTERS/Shengfa Lin

台北排名第61位，也被评为是过去5年进步显著的城市之一。 REUTERS/Shengfa Lin

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
台北排名第61位，也被评为是过去5年进步显著的城市之一。 REUTERS/Shengfa Lin
Close
11 / 13
中国内地最适宜居住的城市是苏州，排名第73位。 REUTERS/Aly Song

中国内地最适宜居住的城市是苏州，排名第73位。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
中国内地最适宜居住的城市是苏州，排名第73位。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 13
饱受战争蹂躏的叙利亚首都大马士革则排名垫底，位列第140位。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

饱受战争蹂躏的叙利亚首都大马士革则排名垫底，位列第140位。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2013年 8月 30日 星期五
饱受战争蹂躏的叙利亚首都大马士革则排名垫底，位列第140位。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
西班牙迎番茄大战 Great Tomato Fight

西班牙迎番茄大战 Great Tomato Fight

下一个

西班牙迎番茄大战 Great Tomato Fight

西班牙迎番茄大战 Great Tomato Fight

(Reuters) - 西班牙布尼奥尔举行一年一度的民间传统节日——“番茄大战”。当地民众以及来自世界各地的游客共2万多人用130多吨西红柿作武器展开激战，整个市中心变成“西红柿的海洋”。

2013年 8月 30日
本周中国区精选(8月23日-30日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(8月23日-30日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦8月23日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 8月 30日
动物洪灾逃生记 Animals escaping floods

动物洪灾逃生记 Animals escaping floods

(Reuters) - 洪水来袭，动物们采取千奇百怪的妙招逃生。

2013年 8月 29日
本周中国区精选(8月23日-30日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(8月23日-30日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦8月23日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 8月 29日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐