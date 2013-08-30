全球宜居城市排行榜 Most Livable City
根据《经济学人》公布的最新调查显示，澳大利亚墨尔本连续三年蝉联全球最宜居城市榜榜首。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
第二名：奥地利首都维也纳。《经济学人》根据各地区的政治社会稳定性、医疗保健、文化与环境、教育，以及基础设施等五大指标评分。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
第三名：加拿大温哥华。 REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
第四名：加拿大多伦多。报告表示，多伦多与温哥华今年政治稳定﹑医疗服务及教育方面都获满分。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第五名：加拿大卡尔加里。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
澳大利亚阿德莱德并列第五名。在参与调查的城市中，澳大利亚本年度有4个城市登上榜单前10名。 REUTERS/David Gray
第七名：澳大利亚悉尼。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
第八名：芬兰首都赫尔辛基。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
第九名：澳大利亚珀斯。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
第十名：新西兰奥克兰。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
台北排名第61位，也被评为是过去5年进步显著的城市之一。 REUTERS/Shengfa Lin
中国内地最适宜居住的城市是苏州，排名第73位。 REUTERS/Aly Song
饱受战争蹂躏的叙利亚首都大马士革则排名垫底，位列第140位。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
