版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 09:37 BJT

印象最深刻的画面 Most memorable TV moments

1: News coverage of the September 11th attacks were the most impactful TV moment of the last fifty years, according to a new study from Nielsen and Sony Electronics. REUTERS/Sean Adair Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 (L) flies toward the World Trade Center twin towers shortly before slamming into the south tower (L) as the north tower burns following an earlier attack by a hijacked airliner in New York City September 11, 2001. The stunning aerial assaults on the huge commercial complex where more than 40,000 people worked on an ordinary day were part of a coordinated attack aimed at the nation's financial heart. They destroyed one of America's most dramatic symbols of power and financial strength and left New York reeling. FR05070027 SECOND OF SEVEN PHOTOGRAPHS REUTERS/Sean Adair SV

1: News coverage of the September 11th attacks were the most impactful TV moment of the last fifty years, accomore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
1: News coverage of the September 11th attacks were the most impactful TV moment of the last fifty years, according to a new study from Nielsen and Sony Electronics. REUTERS/Sean Adair Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 (L) flies toward the World Trade Center twin towers shortly before slamming into the south tower (L) as the north tower burns following an earlier attack by a hijacked airliner in New York City September 11, 2001. The stunning aerial assaults on the huge commercial complex where more than 40,000 people worked on an ordinary day were part of a coordinated attack aimed at the nation's financial heart. They destroyed one of America's most dramatic symbols of power and financial strength and left New York reeling. FR05070027 SECOND OF SEVEN PHOTOGRAPHS REUTERS/Sean Adair SV
Close
1 / 20
2: News coverage of the levees breaking following Hurricane Katrina was second. News-oriented items that crossed generations proved to be the most influential TV experiences, and stories of a communal nature or with widespread relevance also resonated with viewers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith A man clings to the top of a vehicle before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from the flooded streets of New Orleans, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, in Louisiana September 4, 2005. Residents continue to be rescued from their homes and the streets of the flood ravaged city. Pictures of the Year 2005 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith FR05090007 RG/DH

2: News coverage of the levees breaking following Hurricane Katrina was second. News-oriented items that crossmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
2: News coverage of the levees breaking following Hurricane Katrina was second. News-oriented items that crossed generations proved to be the most influential TV experiences, and stories of a communal nature or with widespread relevance also resonated with viewers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith A man clings to the top of a vehicle before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from the flooded streets of New Orleans, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, in Louisiana September 4, 2005. Residents continue to be rescued from their homes and the streets of the flood ravaged city. Pictures of the Year 2005 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith FR05090007 RG/DH
Close
2 / 20
3: The O.J. Simpson verdict was third. Defendant OJ Simpson reacts October 3 after the court clerk announces that Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Defense attorneys shown (L-R) F. Lee Bailey, Johnnie Cochran,Jr., and Robert Shapiro is background

3: The O.J. Simpson verdict was third. Defendant OJ Simpson reacts October 3 after the court clerk announces tmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
3: The O.J. Simpson verdict was third. Defendant OJ Simpson reacts October 3 after the court clerk announces that Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Defense attorneys shown (L-R) F. Lee Bailey, Johnnie Cochran,Jr., and Robert Shapiro is background
Close
3 / 20
4: The Challenger space shuttle disaster. REUTERS/NASA The Space Shuttle Challenger and her seven-member crew were lost when a ruptured O-ring in the right Solid Rocket Booster caused an explosion soon after launch from the Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated January 28, 1986. This photograph, taken a few seconds after the accident, shows the Space Shuttle Main Engines and Solid Rocket Booster exhaust plumes entwined around a ball of gas from the External Tank. REUTERS/NASA/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH DISASTER) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

4: The Challenger space shuttle disaster. REUTERS/NASA The Space Shuttle Challenger and her seven-member crew more

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
4: The Challenger space shuttle disaster. REUTERS/NASA The Space Shuttle Challenger and her seven-member crew were lost when a ruptured O-ring in the right Solid Rocket Booster caused an explosion soon after launch from the Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated January 28, 1986. This photograph, taken a few seconds after the accident, shows the Space Shuttle Main Engines and Solid Rocket Booster exhaust plumes entwined around a ball of gas from the External Tank. REUTERS/NASA/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH DISASTER) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Close
4 / 20
5: The death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). In the decade since the Sept. 11 2001 attacks, U.S. Special Operations Command personnel numbers have doubled, its budget tripled and deployments quadrupled. The Bin Laden takedown is simply the tip of an iceberg of fast-growing, largely hidden action by the United States and its allies. Those with knowledge of such operations say this changing state of warfare could spark a range of unintended consequences, from jeopardizing diplomatic relationships to unwanted, wider wars. Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. Picture taken May 1, 2011. To match Analysis CONFLICT/COVERTOPS REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

5: The death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice Pmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
5: The death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). In the decade since the Sept. 11 2001 attacks, U.S. Special Operations Command personnel numbers have doubled, its budget tripled and deployments quadrupled. The Bin Laden takedown is simply the tip of an iceberg of fast-growing, largely hidden action by the United States and its allies. Those with knowledge of such operations say this changing state of warfare could spark a range of unintended consequences, from jeopardizing diplomatic relationships to unwanted, wider wars. Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. Picture taken May 1, 2011. To match Analysis CONFLICT/COVERTOPS REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Close
5 / 20
6: The O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase. A Ford Bronco carrying OJ Simpson (hidden in rear seat) is reportedly driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hours long pursuit through Los Angeles area freeways, June 17

6: The O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase. A Ford Bronco carrying OJ Simpson (hidden in rear seat) is reportedly more

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
6: The O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase. A Ford Bronco carrying OJ Simpson (hidden in rear seat) is reportedly driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hours long pursuit through Los Angeles area freeways, June 17
Close
6 / 20
7: The Japan earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/KYODO Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. A massive 8.9 magnitude quake hit northeast Japan on Friday, causing many injuries, fires and a ten-metre (33-ft) tsunami along parts of the country's coastline. There were several strong aftershocks and a warning of a 10-metre tsunami following the quake, which also caused buildings to shake violently in the capital Tokyo. A tsunami warning has been issued for the entire Pacific basin except for the mainland United States and Canada following a huge earthquake that hit Japan on Friday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. REUTERS/KYODO (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN

7: The Japan earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/KYODO Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquakmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
7: The Japan earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/KYODO Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. A massive 8.9 magnitude quake hit northeast Japan on Friday, causing many injuries, fires and a ten-metre (33-ft) tsunami along parts of the country's coastline. There were several strong aftershocks and a warning of a 10-metre tsunami following the quake, which also caused buildings to shake violently in the capital Tokyo. A tsunami warning has been issued for the entire Pacific basin except for the mainland United States and Canada following a huge earthquake that hit Japan on Friday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. REUTERS/KYODO (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN
Close
7 / 20
8: The Columbine school shooting. Denver area high school students hug while viewing the memorial site in Clement Park for the Columbine High School shooting victims in Littleton, Colorado April 22. People from all over the Denver area have converged upon Clement Park near the school to leave flowers, candles, and cards for the people killed and injured in the teen shooting rampage April 20. GCC/RC/ME

8: The Columbine school shooting. Denver area high school students hug while viewing the memorial site in Clemmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
8: The Columbine school shooting. Denver area high school students hug while viewing the memorial site in Clement Park for the Columbine High School shooting victims in Littleton, Colorado April 22. People from all over the Denver area have converged upon Clement Park near the school to leave flowers, candles, and cards for the people killed and injured in the teen shooting rampage April 20. GCC/RC/ME
Close
8 / 20
9: The BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico oil spill. REUTERS/Sean Gardner exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 miles (4.8 km) northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana June 5, 2010. Wildlife experts are working to rescue birds from the rookery which has been affected by BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and transporting them to the Fort Jackson Rehabilitation Center. REUTERS/Sean Gardner (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANIMALS DISASTER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY)

9: The BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico oil spill. REUTERS/Sean Gardner exhausted oil-covered brown pelicanmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
9: The BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico oil spill. REUTERS/Sean Gardner exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 miles (4.8 km) northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana June 5, 2010. Wildlife experts are working to rescue birds from the rookery which has been affected by BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and transporting them to the Fort Jackson Rehabilitation Center. REUTERS/Sean Gardner (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANIMALS DISASTER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
9 / 20
10: The funeral of Princess Diana. Guardsmen escort the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales draped in the Royal Standard, as the cortege passes down the Mall on its way to Westminster Abbey, September 6. Millions of mourners lined the route from Kensington Palace to the Abbey. DIANA

10: The funeral of Princess Diana. Guardsmen escort the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales draped in the Royalmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
10: The funeral of Princess Diana. Guardsmen escort the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales draped in the Royal Standard, as the cortege passes down the Mall on its way to Westminster Abbey, September 6. Millions of mourners lined the route from Kensington Palace to the Abbey. DIANA
Close
10 / 20
11: The death of Whitney Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Mourner Maria Guerrido holds up a poster of Whitney Houston in front of The New Hope Baptist Church where Houston's funeral will take place, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: OBITUARY ENTERTAINMENT)

11: The death of Whitney Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Mourner Maria Guerrido holds up a poster of Whitney Homore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
11: The death of Whitney Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Mourner Maria Guerrido holds up a poster of Whitney Houston in front of The New Hope Baptist Church where Houston's funeral will take place, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: OBITUARY ENTERTAINMENT)
Close
11 / 20
12: The capture and execution of Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Handout Saddam Hussein is filmed after his capture in this footage released December 14, 2003. U.S. troops captured Saddam Hussein near his home town of Tikrit announced U.S. administrator in Iraq Paul Bremer on Sunday, in a major coup for Washington's beleaguered occupation force in Iraq. Pictures of the month December 2003. REUTERS/Handout FR05090005 THI

12: The capture and execution of Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Handout Saddam Hussein is filmed after his capture more

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
12: The capture and execution of Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Handout Saddam Hussein is filmed after his capture in this footage released December 14, 2003. U.S. troops captured Saddam Hussein near his home town of Tikrit announced U.S. administrator in Iraq Paul Bremer on Sunday, in a major coup for Washington's beleaguered occupation force in Iraq. Pictures of the month December 2003. REUTERS/Handout FR05090005 THI
Close
12 / 20
13: Barack Obama's acceptance speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) delivers his acceptance speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 28, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES) US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 2008 (USA)

13: Barack Obama's acceptance speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barackmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
13: Barack Obama's acceptance speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) delivers his acceptance speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 28, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES) US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 2008 (USA)
Close
13 / 20
14: The marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London April 29, 2011. (ROYAL WEDDING/BALCONY) REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)

14: The marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool Britain's Prince William anmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
14: The marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London April 29, 2011. (ROYAL WEDDING/BALCONY) REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)
Close
14 / 20
15: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy. President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy, and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963

15: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy. President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy, and Texas Governor Johmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
15: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy. President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy, and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963
Close
15 / 20
16: The Oklahoma City bombing. REUTERS/File FILE PHOTO 19APR95 - The exterior of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oaklahoma City is seen from the air April 19, 1995, after it was devastated by a bomb. The judge in the Oklahoma City bombing trial said January 7 he would decide the sentence on convicted conspirator Terry Nichols after the jury could not reach a decision despite two days of deliberations. Federal Judge Richard Matsch said in court that the jury had told him it could not reach a unanimous decision on Nichols' intentions. The jury convicted Nichols last month of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter in the April 19, 1995 attack that killed 168 people. BOMBING VERDICT

16: The Oklahoma City bombing. REUTERS/File FILE PHOTO 19APR95 - The exterior of the Alfred P. Murrah federal more

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
16: The Oklahoma City bombing. REUTERS/File FILE PHOTO 19APR95 - The exterior of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oaklahoma City is seen from the air April 19, 1995, after it was devastated by a bomb. The judge in the Oklahoma City bombing trial said January 7 he would decide the sentence on convicted conspirator Terry Nichols after the jury could not reach a decision despite two days of deliberations. Federal Judge Richard Matsch said in court that the jury had told him it could not reach a unanimous decision on Nichols' intentions. The jury convicted Nichols last month of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter in the April 19, 1995 attack that killed 168 people. BOMBING VERDICT
Close
16 / 20
17: The Bush vs. Gore election results. REUTERS/File Election workers examine one of more than 460,000 punchcard ballots in Palm Beach County November 16, 2000. County election officials began the hand count after receiving a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court.

17: The Bush vs. Gore election results. REUTERS/File Election workers examine one of more than 460,000 punchcamore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
17: The Bush vs. Gore election results. REUTERS/File Election workers examine one of more than 460,000 punchcard ballots in Palm Beach County November 16, 2000. County election officials began the hand count after receiving a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court.
Close
17 / 20
18: The Rodney King beating and Los Angeles riots. REUTERS/Lee Celano Looters run away with goods taken from a stereo store in south central Los Angeles in the early morning hours of April 30, 1992. Rioting, looting and arson fires erupted in Los Angeles after four white Los Angeles police officers were acquitted in the beating of black motorist Rodney King. Reuters/Lee Celano KY

18: The Rodney King beating and Los Angeles riots. REUTERS/Lee Celano Looters run away with goods taken from amore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
18: The Rodney King beating and Los Angeles riots. REUTERS/Lee Celano Looters run away with goods taken from a stereo store in south central Los Angeles in the early morning hours of April 30, 1992. Rioting, looting and arson fires erupted in Los Angeles after four white Los Angeles police officers were acquitted in the beating of black motorist Rodney King. Reuters/Lee Celano KY
Close
18 / 20
19: The Casey Anthony verdict. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool Casey Anthony wipes away tears at the start of the third day of her first degree murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida May 26, 2011. The former boyfriend of accused murderer Anthony denied on Thursday that she ever told him her father molested her. Tony Lazzaro, who was dating Casey when her 2-year-old daughter died in June 2008, said her description of her relationship with George Anthony "definitely was not sexual abuse." REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

19: The Casey Anthony verdict. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool Casey Anthony wipes away tears at the start of the thirdmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
19: The Casey Anthony verdict. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool Casey Anthony wipes away tears at the start of the third day of her first degree murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida May 26, 2011. The former boyfriend of accused murderer Anthony denied on Thursday that she ever told him her father molested her. Tony Lazzaro, who was dating Casey when her 2-year-old daughter died in June 2008, said her description of her relationship with George Anthony "definitely was not sexual abuse." REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)
Close
19 / 20
20; The funeral of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/JFK Library A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for viewing in this November 24, 1963 photo by a U.S. Army Signal Corps photographer obtained from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. The 40th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination will be on November 22, 2003. (Credit : US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library)

20; The funeral of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/JFK Library A military honor guard escorts the cortege bmore

2012年 7月 12日 星期四
20; The funeral of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/JFK Library A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for viewing in this November 24, 1963 photo by a U.S. Army Signal Corps photographer obtained from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. The 40th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination will be on November 22, 2003. (Credit : US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library)
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(7月12日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(7月12日) 24Hours

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐