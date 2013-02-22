版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 22日 星期五 14:58 BJT

美国悲惨城市排行榜 Most Miserable City

福布斯网站出炉最新美国最悲惨城市排行榜，“汽车之城”底特律因暴力犯罪频发、高失业率、人口减少以及金融危机等问题居于首位。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
密歇根州城市弗林特(Flint)排名第二。弗林特的犯罪率在全美名列前茅，失业率更高达11.3%。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
伊利诺伊州的罗克福德(Rockford)排在第三位。福布斯在排名中调查了全美最大城镇区的200个城市，参考因素包括犯罪率、止赎、税收、房价、通勤情况、天气、以及人口减少量等。 Reuters/Files

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
第四名：芝加哥。生活在该城市的居民必须忍受通勤时间长、房价骤然下跌及寒冬等。REUTERS/Larry Downing

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
第五名：加州莫德斯托(Modesto)，城市失业率目前高达15%。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
第六名：加州瓦列霍(Vallejo)。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
第七名：密歇根州沃伦(Warren)。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
第八名：加州斯托克顿市(Stockton)，于2012年申请破产保护，成为美国历史上申请破产保护人口最多的城市。REUTERS/Kevin Bartram

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
第九名：伊利诺伊州莱克县(Lake County)。 REUTERS/Coldwell Banker/Handout

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
第十名：纽约，主要问题是生活成本太高。纽约拥有美国最高的所得税率，以及最长的平均通勤时间(36分钟)。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 2月 22日 星期五
