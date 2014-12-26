好莱坞性价比最低的影星排行榜
《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞性价比最低演员排行榜，48岁的喜剧演员亚当·桑德勒(Adam Sandler)连续第二年排在首位，向其每支付1美元，获得的平均回报为3.2美元。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
第二名：凭借影片《加勒比海盗》大获成功的影星约翰尼·德普(Johnny Depp)，向其每支付1美元，获得的平均回报为4.1美元。《福布斯》是根据好莱坞主要演员2014年6月前最近三部影片的片酬、电影拍摄预算和总收入，计more
第三名：喜剧演员本·斯蒂勒(Ben Stiller)，投资回报为4.8美元，因为《高楼大劫案》和 《新邻里联防》两部影片的票房惨淡。 REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
第四名：《绿灯侠》影星瑞安·雷诺兹(Ryan Reynolds)因为2013年的最大失利影片《冥界警局》(R.I.P.D.)，投资回报为4.9美元。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第五名：两届奥斯卡最佳男主角获得者汤姆·汉克斯(Tom Hanks)，投资回报为5.2美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第六名：威尔·法瑞尔(Will Ferrell)，投资回报为6.6美元。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第七名：查宁·塔图姆(Channing Tatum)，投资回报为6.7美元。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第八名：丹泽尔·华盛顿(Denzel Washington)，投资回报为6.9美元。 REUTERS/Vincent West
第九名：桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)，投资回报为9美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第十名：本·阿弗莱克(Ben Affleck)，投资回报为9.37美元。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
