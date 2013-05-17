国外求职者理想移居目的地榜单 Destinations for Professionals
人力中介公司Hydrogen公布的一项调查调查显示，美国依然是寻求海外生活和工作经历的专业人士最理想的目的地。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
英国排名第二。民调称，尽管求职者对英国脆弱的经济、高昂的家庭支出以及缩水的工资有所担心，但英国日益奠定的科技企业中心的声誉让这些担忧都黯然失色。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
澳大利亚排名第三。该调查称，寻求海外工作的人最大的动力在于更好的就业机会，新的体验以及收入增加的可能。REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
第4名：新加坡。该公司在90个国家对2,000人进行了此次调查。 REUTERS/Tim Chong
第5名：加拿大。REUTERS/Andy Clark
第6名：瑞士。REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
第7名：法国。REUTERS/John Schults
第8名：中国香港。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第9名：阿联酋。REUTERS/Ben Job
第10名：德国。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
第11名：中国。REUTERS/Aly Song
第12名：巴西。REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
第13名：意大利。REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
第14名：西班牙。REUTERS/Susana Vera
第15名：新西兰。REUTERS/Nigel Marple
下一个
贝克汉姆宣布赛季末挂靴 David Beckham Retires
(Reuters) -2013年5月16日，英格兰足球名将、现役法甲圣日耳曼队队员贝克汉姆宣布，他将在本赛季结束后退役。
本周中国区精选(5月17日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦5月10日至17日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
盘点全球囚禁案 Freed from captivity
(Reuters) -美国三名10年前遭绑架的女子近日终于获救后，全球儿童失踪问题又成为人们关注的焦点。非赢利机构“美国全国失踪和被剥削儿童中心”的调查报告显示，在美国每年大约有80万名儿童失踪，即每天大约有2,000人失踪。其中，有115名儿童属于被陌生人绑架。
24小时时事新闻(5月17日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.