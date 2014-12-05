路透年终盘点：Instagram热门美图
2014年11月2日，西班牙塞维利亚，参加快乐五公里“彩色跑”的人们抛洒彩色粉末。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
11月9日，德国纪念柏林墙倒塌25周年，一个女孩将一只玫瑰花插进柏林墙。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
8月19日，英国伦敦，4名专业清洁工清洁大本钟。大本钟钟面上的指针在清洁时停止运转，但仍然计时。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
10月9日，印度班加罗尔，一名商贩挑着待售的空水罐。 REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
10月5日，西班牙加泰罗尼亚地区塔拉戈纳，第25届“叠人塔”大赛举行，能搭出最有难度“人塔”的队伍将获得冠军。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
10月21日，希腊塞萨洛尼基，海边矗立着亮起粉红灯的雕塑"伞"，旨在宣传全球女性乳腺癌防治。 REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
9月23日，英国兰鲁斯特，一个茶室房屋被爬山虎缠绕，在秋季变成红色小屋。 REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
11月1日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，509名名女子扮成死神“卡特里娜”，试图打破最多女性扮演死神的吉尼斯世界纪录。REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
10月28日，印度拉贾斯坦邦，一名牧民在布什格尔市场引领骆驼群。 REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
8月25日，意大利布拉诺，威尼斯岛上的多彩房屋。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
11月18日，葡萄牙里斯本，一名游客的身影与漂浮的肥皂泡重叠。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
9月7日，德国阿本斯伯格，德国男子Oliver Struempfl在比赛中手端27个一升啤酒杯前行40米，打破吉尼斯世界纪录。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
10月5日，美国恩西尼塔斯，热气球漂浮在月亮初生的夜空。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
9月15日，美国梅德福，一个男孩观看壁画《向往和平》。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
10月31日，澳大利亚悉尼塔朗加动物园，一只母猩猩怀抱出生不久的孩子。 REUTERS/David Gray
